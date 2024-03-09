Did John Calipari coach in the NBA? Exploring Kentucky HC's pro career

John Calipari needs no introduction in the NCAA world. As the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, Calipari has coached the team to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, winning one championship in 2012.

In 14 seasons with Kentucky, John Calipari has overseen 47 of his players getting drafted into the NBA, out of which 35 were first-round selections.

Calipari has worked with over seven teams in his 42-year-long coaching career.

Did John Calipari coach in the NBA?

Yes, John Calipari has worked with two NBA teams, albeit only for a short while.

His first stint in the league was as the coach of the New Jersey Nets for three seasons between 1996-1999. Calipari's first year with the Nets went poorly, as they recorded only 26 wins and had 56 losses.

However, things changed in the second year with major trades involving Tim Thomas, who was exchanged to acquire Keith Van Horn and Lucious Harris.

The 1997-98 season saw the Nets qualify for the playoffs with a 43-39 record. But they lost to the Chicago Bulls in three straight games.

The 1997 season was tinged with some controversy, as Calipari was fined $25,000 by the NBA for profanities directed at Star-Ledger sports reporter Dan Garcia.

In his final season with New Jersey, little changed in the team's fortunes, and John Calipari was fired when the team was 3-17.

Calipari moved to Philadelphia, where he worked as the assistant coach to Larry Brown for just one season.

John Calipari's impact on future NBA prospects

While he may not have had a successful professional career, John Calipari's impact on college athletes is immense.

The coach is known for the attention he pays to developing young athletes into professional players, with many current players praising his care.

Julius Randle shared his experience of playing under coach Cal:

“I think the biggest thing coming out of Kentucky that Coach (Calipari) teaches is accountability.

"For young men going into the NBA, there’s a lot of free time, a lot of stuff to where you have to be accountable for your actions off the court, but on the court as well.” (via Big Blue Country)

Calipari has coached 10 All-Star selected players, including Anthony Davis, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and more along with three NBA champions.

His current roster at Kentucky also has many talented NBA prospects who could take over the league.

