Despite recent struggles with Kentucky, long-serving coach John Calipari has earned praise from alum and Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel. Calipari has led the Wildcats since 2009, while Vogel played for the school in 1994 and has a bachelor's in biology.

After hearing seven former Wildcats were named 2024 NBA All-Stars, Vogel gave props to Calipari for his player development skills, per Forbes Sports reporter Shane Young's post on X on Tuesday.

“Keep doing what you're doing Coach Cal!” Vogel said.

Calipari’s imprint on the league will be evident at the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, featuring seven former Wildcats: Bam Adebayo, Karl Anthony-Towns, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey and Julius Randle.

In total, 28 ex-Kentucky players occupy NBA rosters across 18 teams.

With 58 first-round picks throughout program history, Kentucky has long been an NBA pipeline. Thirty-five of those selections came under coach Calipari's watch. Beyond the first round, Calipari has developed 12 additional NBA players.

In the 2023 NBA draft, Calipari extended his record streak to 16 consecutive years of producing a first-round pick.

Despite his current program's downturn, Calipari continues churning out elite talents prepared for the pros. Vogel directly benefits from Calipari’s imprint, now coaching superstar Devin Booker.

Can HC John Calipari guide Kentucky to the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The once-promising season for the Kentucky Wildcats has taken a turn. After a hot 14-3 start, the team has dropped four of its last six games. Frustrated fans have turned up the heat on coach John Calipari.

The losing streak has plummeted Kentucky down the rankings. The Wildcats rank 22nd in the AP rankings, dropping five spots from their previous position after a recent stretch of games. With the team stuck in a rut, an uncertain path lies ahead for its March Madness hopes.

Nevertheless, opportunities remain for Kentucky to salvage the season. The Wildcats likely need at least three Quad 1 wins to build its tournament resume. Upcoming matchups with Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State and Tennessee provide chances. Winning two of these games would further strengthen their case.

For now, the Wildcats' tournament future remains unclear. But John Calipari's track record suggests this team could turn things around. With strong finishes in the remaining eight games, Kentucky can still make noise when March arrives.

