What do Caitlin Clark’s parents do for a living? Exploring Iowa star guard’s family background

Caitlin Clark has risen to stardom as the face of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team. The Des Moines native was born on January 22, 2002 to Brent and Anne Nizzi Clark, who nurtured her talent on local courts.

They have played an integral role in her development into a nationally-renowned player. Now, let's find out what they do for a living.

What do Caitlin Clark’s parents do for a living?

Brent Clark, Caitlin's father, works in sales at Concentric International. He was a multi-sport high school athlete and played basketball and baseball in college.

Anne Nizzi-Clark, Caitlin's mother, graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha with an English degree. She built her career in marketing, working for companies like Delta Dental of Iowa and American Enterprise Group.

Now, Nizzi-Clark directs partnerships for CC22 Ventures LLC, the company managing Clark's name, image and likeness deals. This allows her to support her daughter's rising basketball fame.

Beyond their professional lives, the Clarks have been dedicated basketball parents. Brent coached young Caitlin on a youth team.

Brent was a multi-sport athlete for Simpson College. Clark's elder brother Blake slung footballs as Iowa State's quarterback. Younger brother Colin held his own on the high school hardwood.

Caitlin Clark breaking record after record

Caitlin Clark has been shattering records ever since she stepped foot on the court for the Iowa Hawkeyes. With 3,306 career points, she is on pace to break the all-time scoring record for women's college basketball (3,527 points) set by former Washington star Kelsey Plum.

Clark recently passed Brittney Griner for fourth place on the list. She fondly recalled attending Griner's games as a young fan.

"I vividly remember going and watching Brittney Griner play with my dad, and I think my brothers were there too, but it’s just crazy,” Clark said. “I was a young kid in the crowd, and I was mesmerized, not only by Baylor and what they were doing and what Brittney was doing, but also by Tennessee. And now to be in the same company as some of those players is pretty tremendous.”

Despite her meteoric success, Clark remains humble, noting:

"It’s hard to wrap my head around being mentioned in the same sentence as those people."

With an extra year of NCAA eligibility after this season, Clark breaking the career scoring record appears inevitable. She has already broken numerous Iowa program records, including most points scored by a Hawkeye in history.

