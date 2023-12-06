Who is Caitlin Clark's mom, Anne Nizzi-Clark? Looking at Iowa guard's family

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark has spurred a lot of interest in the women's game, and her past has been dredged up countless times to examine just when she turned into a superstar.

Caitlin Clark attended Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, but who is her mother, Anne Nizzi-Clark, who has regularly appeared courtside to cheer on her superstar daughter?

Who is Anne Nizzi-Clark?

Caitlin Clark is the daughter of Brent Clark and Anne Nizzi-Clark. Nizzi-Clark is the daughter of former longtime Dowling Catholic coach Bob Nizzi.

She graduated from the University of Nebraska, Omaha, with a degree in English and has worked as a marketer for Delta Dental of Iowa, according to details on her LinkedIn page.

Caitlin Clark's mother now directs strategic partnerships for CC22 Ventures LLC, which manages the various NIL deals the popular Iowa Hawkeyes star has signed.

According to Nizzi-Clark's LinkedIn profile, she was the vice president of product marketing at American Enterprise Group Inc.

In an interview with OurQuadCities, she detailed how proud she was of her daughter's basketball career and her impact on women's basketball.

“It’s quite amazing. Honestly, it’s just been a fabulous journey thus far and super proud of her,” Nizzi-Clark said. “When you see all these people here after being here last year — how much it’s grown and the respect and the attention, the women’s game is gaining. It just puts it in perspective for you. That’s really how lucky we are. And what a big dream this is for her.”

The athletic family of Caitlin Clark

Brent Clark, Caitlin's father, played college baseball and basketball at Simpson College. He graduated with a degree in international management, business sales and marketing.

He is the Vice President of Concentric International, a company manufacturing construction equipment.

Brent recently talked to KRGC about his daughter.

“I see a lot of myself in Caitlin in terms of passion for the game,” he said. “The games where the stakes are high is really nervous for me, but I am trying to work on being more supportive and positive. She will look at the stands ever so often and I try to give her some reassurance. I do the best that I can.”

Caitlin's older brother, Blake Clark, was an engineering major and played football for the Iowa State Cyclones as a quarterback.

Her younger brother, Colin Clark, also played basketball at Dowling Catholic and graduated in February.

Expand Tweet

It is clear that Caitlin Clark comes from athletic stock, and she is fully capitalizing on her background to break all the records on her way to superstardom.