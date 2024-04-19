Did Jon Scheyer win a national championship with Duke? Blue Devils HC's coaching career explored

Jon Scheyer had the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of Mike Krzyzewski, who is considered to be one of the greatest ever at the collegiate level.

The long-time head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team led the team to five National Champions, one with Scheyer as an assistant on the team, before stepping down in 2022.

Since taking over, Scheyer has already spent 2 seasons with the team as its head coach. It has been a 10-year association with Duke including his time as an assistant and associate head coach.

Did Jon Scheyer win a National Championship with Duke?

As head coach, he has yet to win a National Championship with the team. However, as an assistant, he was part of the 2015 crew that won the NCAA title under Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

A member of Krzyzewski's coaching ranks for close to a decade, Scheyer was seen as the heir apparent and was formally announced as the next head coach before the 2021-22 season.

In his first season, with the top recruiting class in the country, he led Duke to a 27-9 record, and won the ACC Tournament, becoming the first to win the title as both a player and a coach.

In the NCAA Tournament, the team lost to the 4th-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the Round of 32, ending their season early.

The next year, the team finished with an identical record, good for 2nd in the conference.

Their March Madness run was far better this time around. After comfortable victories over Vermont and James Madison in the first two rounds, the team faced a challenge in the form of the Houston Cougars in the Sweet Sixteen.

Knocking off the 2nd seed as 4th seeds themselves, Duke marched onwards to the Elite Eight against NC State, who were one of the greatest underdogs in recent memory. The Wolfpacks' Cinderella run continued as they ended Duke's season with a 76-64 victory.

Jon Scheyer's playing career

His head coaching career at Duke has yet to bring the Blue Devils a championship, but Jon Scheyer did win it as a player.

Scheyer joined Duke in the 2006-07 season. Spending 4 years with the team, he became a major contributor towards the end of his collegiate career. In 2010, he had a first-team All-ACC caliber season, earning consensus second-team All-American honors.

He was also responsible for leading the Duke Blue Devils to their 4th title in the Mike Krzyzewski era that year, averaging 18.2 points on over 38% shooting from 3-point territory.

Do you think Jon Scheyer can repeat his NCAA glory as a head coach? Let us know in the comments below.

