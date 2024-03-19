Did Kelvin Sampson play college basketball? Exploring Houston head coach's collegiate career

Houston Cougars' Kelvin Sampson is a proven coach with a reputation for excellence. His records speak for him, as, after an absence of almost 40 years, Sampson led the Cougars to the Final Four in 2021, also winning their first conference tournament since 2010. However, what do we know about the Houston coach’s playing career?

Did Kelvin Sampson play college basketball?

Kevin Sampson played college basketball. He was a point guard for the UNC Pembroke Braves from 1973 to 1978. Sampson also played and excelled at baseball while at UNC Pembroke. He distinguished himself as a student-athlete, earning four letters in basketball while earning three in baseball. He led the Braves in his senior year as the team’s captain.

He was also on the Dean’s List throughout his time in college. In his senior year, he was awarded the Gregory Lowe Memorial Award as an outstanding student majoring in physical education.

Before college, Sampson played high school basketball under his father, John W. Sampson, as his coach at Pembroke High School in Pembroke, North Carolina. He was the captain of his high school basketball team for two years.

Exploring Kelvin Sampson’s journey as a coach

When the Houston Cougars hired Kelvin Sampson in April 2014, there might have been a few fans who doubted the coach’s suitability for the Cougars. Only five years earlier, Sampson had to take a break from coaching in college after an NCAA scandal marred his career. About a decade into his Houston tenure now, there’s hardly a doubt that Sampson is the man to lead the program.

Sampson earned a bachelor’s degree in physical and health education and political science. He proceeded to Michigan State University to earn a master’s degree in coaching and administration. While at Michigan State, Sampson acquired a year of experience as an assistant coach.

His first appointment after leaving Michigan State was as an assistant coach at Montana Tech. After serving in this role from 1980 to 1981, he was promoted to head coach, and he served in that capacity until 1985. He guided Montana Tech to a 73-45 record. It was an important turn-around for the team, which could only manage 17 wins in the three years preceding Sampson’s arrival.

Having made a name for himself at Montana Tech, Sampson took a step further in his career, accepting an assistant coaching role at Washington State. He got promoted to head coach at Washington State after two years and led the team until 1994.

The Houston Cougars coach has since coached the Oklahoma Sooners and the Indiana Hoosiers before joining Houston in 2014.

