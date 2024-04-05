Did Matt Painter play basketball? Taking a look at Purdue HC's career on the court

Matt Painter undoubtedly holds a special place in the minds of Purdue basketball fans. Even before the Boilermakers’ incredible run in the NCAA Tournament this season, he has secured a special place in the program’s history. His reputation in the school’s annals is bound to soar higher with a national championship win this season. However, did Painter have a playing career?

Did Matt Painter play basketball?

Matt Painter played basketball and had a successful high school and college playing career. He attended Delta High School in Muncie, Indiana. As a teenager, Painter was a fan of the Indiana Hoosiers and had dreams of playing for the Hoosiers under Bobby Knight. However, his career took a different path as he enrolled at Purdue.

He was a point guard for the Boilermakers for four seasons, playing under coach Gene Keady. On Keady’s staff then were future greats like Bruce Weber and Steve Lavin. Under Keady’s guidance, Painter played in three NCAA Tournaments for the Boilermakers and one National Invitational Tournament. However, the team’s best outing during Painter’s playing days was a Round of 32 finish.

Some of his notable teammates at Purdue are Jimmy Oliver, Steve Scheffler and Glenn Robinson. Painter’s time at the school saw him play in 109 games, 50 of which he started. He was a team captain as a senior and got an Honorable All-Big Ten mention. He left Purdue with a total of 276 assists and an average of 4.5 points per game.

Painter earned his bachelor’s degree from Purdue in 1993 and immediately moved into coaching. His first coaching job was as an assistant coach at Washington & Jefferson College in the NCAA Division III. He was hired by Barton College in the same role the following season. His first job in Division I came the following year with Eastern Illinois.

He moved to Southern Illinois after three seasons, where he reunited with Bruce Weber, who had coached him at Purdue. Painter served under Weber for five seasons until 2003, when the latter left the Salukis to take over at Illinois. Painter succeeded him as head coach of Southern Illinois and remained in the role for just a season.

After his stint as the Salukis’ head coach, Purdue came calling in 2005 with an offer for Painter to succeed his old coach, Keady. He has remained with Purdue since then, leading the team to five Big Ten championships and winning two Big Ten Tournaments.

Is he about to lead the Boilermakers to their first national championship triumph under him? Have your say in the comments below!

Read more: Who is Matt Painter's current wife? Purdue coach's personal life and relationships explored; Is Curtis Painter related to Matt Painter? Exploring links between Purdue HC and former Boilermakers QB