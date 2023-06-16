Did Stanford's Cameron Brink lead the USA to gold at FIBA's World Cup? Exploring the MVPs future as the Cardinal on court leader

Cameron Brink has undoubtedly made her mark in both NCAA Women's Basketball and FIBA 3x3 competitions. As a member of the 3x3 World Cup team for the United States, alongside Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick, and Linnae Harper, she played a pivotal role in bringing home the gold medal for the first time since 2014, defeating France in the FIBA World Cup.

Brink's experience and success in international play only add to her dominance as a member of the Stanford Cardinal. As one of the best women's college basketball players in the country, expectations are high for her upcoming season.

What should we expect out of Stanford's Cameron Brink?

Senior forward Cameron Brink is expected to be a dominant force for the Stanford Cardinal this upcoming season. Her achievements on the court speak for themselves, as she was part of the 2020-21 national championship team, a two-time All-American, and a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

In the previous season, Brink showcased her skills, averaging 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks in 34 games, while playing an average of 24.8 minutes per game. Her shooting percentages were also impressive, with 48.6 percent from the field, 21.3 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 84.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Winning gold in FIBA competition will undoubtedly contribute to her growth as a player and leader for the upcoming season with the Stanford Cardinal. Brink's performance in the World Cup was commendable, averaging 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in seven games. She led the tournament with 10 blocked shots, tied for the most rebounds with Cierra Burdick, and was second only to Michelle Plouffe in free-throw attempts.

With a talented team and the status as one of the top contenders for the 2023-24 National Championship, the Stanford Cardinal is poised for success. As the reigning top team in the Pac-12 Conference in women's basketball and the overall number-one seed in the 2023 March Madness, Stanford has the ability to dominate their opponents.

Led by Cameron Brink, they pose a serious threat to teams like the LSU Tigers and UConn Huskies, and anyone who stands in their way. Brink's continued improvement on the offensive end only strengthens Stanford's chances of being a formidable opponent.

