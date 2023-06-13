"I got in trouble from the Bayou Barbie": Deciphering rumors of a beef between rapper Lil' Wayne and LSU star Angel Reese

The LSU Tigers women's basketball team has been making themselves known both on and off the court. Star Angel Reese has made her name become household.

After a win in the Sweet 16 over Utah, New Orleans native and legend Lil Wayne took to Twitter with his excitement.

Lil Wayne WEEZY F @LilTunechi Angel fkn Reese!!!!!! Home team Angel fkn Reese!!!!!! Home team

However, things went a little sour. The rapper then connected with the Miami Hurricanes via FaceTime before the Elite Eight matchup against Angel Reese's LSU Tigers. Reese made sure the media knew about this one. During a press conference, she mentioned it.

"I'm on him because he's from NOLA and he called them before he called us."

This led to many people speculating that the two cultural icons were in the midst of a beef. When speaking on the "Bird & Taurasi Show" at the Final Four, Lil Wayne dissolved the rumor. He let people know Angel Reese was just letting him know what was up.

"I got in trouble from the Bayou Barbie. She let me know ... I got checked. Bayou Barbie checked me. It's all good."

Glad to see that New Orleans is banding together and understanding everything is good between them.

Can Angel Reese continue her dominant performance heading into next season?

Reese and her teammates are ready to defend their NCAA Championship and begin the charge of the regular season. Reese earned herself a lot of hardware, including the tournament's Most Outstanding Player and a two-time All-American.

on3.com/db/angel-reese… LSU's Angel Reese now has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.3M🤯She has gained over 2 million followers across her social media platforms since the beginning of March MadnessReese is now the highest projected earner in all of Women's College Basketball LSU's Angel Reese now has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.3M🤯She has gained over 2 million followers across her social media platforms since the beginning of March Madness📈Reese is now the highest projected earner in all of Women's College Basketball💰on3.com/db/angel-reese… https://t.co/pl0wO5OJWv

Diving into her numbers from last season, Reese averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.8 steals, and 2.3 assists per game when playing 33.6 minutes per game. She needs to improve her shooting stroke as she shot 52.5 percent from the field, 16.7 percent from beyond the arc, and a 70.8 free-throw percentage.

She has been seen all over the world doing everything from appearing in music videos to being in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

Now, with an outstanding offseason where she went from a relative unknown to undeniable off the basketball court, doubters are questioning her focus. Repeating as a champion is one of the hardest things to do in sports. The hunger gets replaced with satisfaction, while the opposition continues to improve.

Will Angel Reese continue to showcase her abilities to be one of the best basketball players in the world? Or, will she get caught up in the glamor away from the LSU Tigers and in the media?

