Did USC Basketball raise their ticket prices because of Bronny James? The hype around Lebron James' son continues to skyrocket

There have been reports of an expected increase in the ticket price of the USC men's basketball team for the upcoming season. This is coming at a time when the program is welcoming Bronny James, the son of basketball great, LeBron James.

Many believe the ticket prices have been hiked due to the arrival of Bronny. The four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon boasts as the most marketable player in college sports.

He has the biggest NIL deals and leads the way among college athletes in social media followers. Without a doubt, Bronny James possesses the hype that could bring about a ticket hike.

Craig Kelley (USC chief marketing officer and associate athletic director) informed ESPN's Myron Medcalf that the anticipated increase in ticket prices is unrelated to a supposed "Bronny tax."

Kelley, who has handled marketing for USC athletes since 2001 maintained the prices would have gone up even if Bronny James wasn't coming in as a player.

"I know it's going to be hard to believe, but with or without Bronny, the prices were more than likely going to go up by a few percentage points just because that's just the nature of the business."

He revealed that most college basketball teams announce ticket price increases annually while USC has maintained a uniform price over a period of time.

"Most teams are increasing their prices 2% to 3% annually. We've actually been flat for quite some time, and so we were going up in price just because the team has just gotten better. And you do add some notable name players."

The chief marketing officer, however, revealed there's an added tier in ticketing due to the family ties and connection Bronny James comes with.

"There is an added tier here, an added level, for sure, with the family ties Bronny comes with and the friends that not only he has but that his family has, and the following that could follow him and come to games on any given night."

What does Bronny James bring to USC?

In the Trojans' 2023 recruiting class, Bronny James and Isaiah Collier are two McDonald's All-Americans who will be joining the team. They evidently bring the needed depth to Andy Enfield's team which has appeared in the last three NCAA tournaments.

The presence of James on the team is expected to generate increased fan interest, as spectators will be eager to watch him play live. Additionally, the possibility of LeBron James attending USC home games is likely to attract larger crowds.

The arrival of Bronny James offers a huge marketing opportunity for USC as it will experience a shift in popularity. A potential option for the school could involve establishing a dedicated entrance exclusively for celebrities and other VIPs who are interested in watching Bronny in action.

