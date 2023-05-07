USC basketball roster: Current players in the team explored as Bronny James commits to college

The University of Southern California's basketball team is getting ready for a thrilling season since Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has declared his intention to attend the university. With several key players returning from last season, Bronny's choice to join the Trojans contributes to the excitement surrounding an already talented roster.

Just hours before his father's Los Angeles Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs, 18-year-old McDonald's All-American Bronny James made the announcement on social media. Bronny's decision to play for USC is a significant moment for the program, despite him being one of the few elite high school prospects who have not yet committed.

Unveiling USC Basketball's rising stars

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

USC v Michigan State

Several important players from last year's squad are back, including standout guard Boogie Ellis. Ellis, who is renowned for his quick scoring and defensive skills, will certainly be a key player for the Trojans in the upcoming season. Guard Collier, a highly regarded recruit from the most recent high school class, is another talent to keep an eye on. Collier is a crucial addition to the club because of his abilities and potential.

Some people hypothesized that Bronny James may look elsewhere, such as Oregon, or pursue alternatives to college because of USC's formidable guard lineup. Bronny, though, accepted the challenge of helping USC advance and seized the chance to participate in the program's rising fame.

Bronny is ready to make his own mark on USC basketball, following in the footsteps of his father, a four-time NBA champion and league MVP.

Despite having the full name LeBron James Jr., Bronny James is most frequently referred to by his family nickname. LeBron actively supports his sons' aspirations and has expressed his hope to one day play with Bronny in the NBA, demonstrating the James family's passion for the sport. Bronny's choice to pursue his basketball career at USC has surely been inspired by the commitment and dedication shown by the James family.

These young guys, who make up the USC basketball roster, are ready to make an impact on the college basketball landscape. Their outstanding abilities and persistent resolve portend a bright future for the Trojans. USC basketball is primed to improve its ranking in the NCAA when Bronny James formally joins the squad, emerging as an even more powerful and formidable force.

Poll : 0 votes