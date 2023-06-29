DJ Wagner NIL deal worth: Valuation, brands, offers, and more explored

With the commitment of DJ Wagner, Kentucky Wildcats fans were left optimistic about the coming season. Wagner is a five-star recruit joining from Camden High School in Camden, NJ, and a future projected lottery pick.

Wagner is probably the most marketable male athlete in the country whose name isn't Bronny or Bryce James. Clips of him executing world-class attacking plays and aggressive defending have been floating around social media platforms for years.

Wagner was one of the five high school and college athletes who was signed onto NIL deals by Nike. The rest include: Bronny James, Haley Jones, Caitlin Clark and Judea 'Juju' Watkins. He is in exalted company.

What is it exactly about DJ Wagner that makes him so sought after and special?

CatsCoverage.com @Cats_Coverage The DJ Wagner era at Kentucky is quickly approaching us

The DJ Wagner era at Kentucky is quickly approaching us https://t.co/0kqknLVvP2

DJ Wagner's NIL value

DJ Wagner's signing by Nike in October 2022 was not the first big endorsement deal he had signed up to. He had previously signed with NOCTA, a Nike sub-label owned by Drake.

Nike doesn't simply back any athlete, they have a reputation for signing only the very best prospects. Wagner was the only high school athlete signed by Nike, alongside Juju Watkins.

In fact, Drake is a known Kentucky Wildcats fan and has a relationship with coach John Calipari. This might explain why DJ Wagner ended up committing to the program.

He also had an offer from Louisville, but ultimately opted for the Wildcats, who have the added advantage of being a Nike school.

Wagner's NIL valuation stood at $662,000 placing him No. 52 on the On3 NIL 100 valuation list. He also had a following of 115,000 (now 157,000), which had a per-post value of $2,200.

Shortly afterward, he signed on with WME Sports, which historically focused on golf and tennis, but is now building its basketball portfolio. It currently counts Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid amongst its clientele.

Alongside playing in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), Wagner is a two-time New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year. He also led Camden to their first state title in 23 years.

After committing to Kentucky, he quickly agreed to an endorsement deal with Lex Exotics, which is a luxury car service based in Lexington. He used one of their Rolls-Royce Cullinans to arrive at the McDonald's All-American game held in Houston.

After joining a program that's just recruited the best freshmen alongside coach John Calipari's experience, the sky is the limit for DJ Wagner.

Poll : 0 votes