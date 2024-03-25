Does Bill Self have a lifetime contract with KU? Taking a look at Kansas HC's ties with Jayhawks

Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks have crashed out of the NCAA tournament. It has not been the kind of season Kansas fans are used to, and many of them would be glad it’s finally over. However, when you have a coach who’s been with you for 20 seasons, it can happen once in a while.

Moreover, it doesn’t look like Self is set to leave Kansas anytime soon, especially with the kind of contract he’s on.

Does Bill Self have a lifetime contract with KU?

Bill Self has a lifetime contract with KU. In April 2021, Self signed a lifelong 5-year rolling contract that adds one year at the end of each season for the rest of his career, per the Kansas City Star. The deal was amended in 2023 to increase Self’s annual compensation and make him the highest-paid coach in college basketball.

According to the amendment, Self will receive a total of $53 million in the first five years of the contract. His remuneration in the first year was over $13 million, more than John Calipari’s $8.5 million pay in 2022–23. Although Self’s base salary is less than a million, other compensations add up to $13 million.

It is not surprising that Kansas wants to retain Bill Self until his retirement. Self, 61, is highly sought after by many teams, including the NBA. Losing a coach who has won two national championships to a rival team would be a significant blow.

Travis Goff, the Kansas Athletic Director, is determined to keep himself on board. During a media briefing on the contract amendment, Goff described Self as the "most consistent, most successful coach in modern basketball."

The Hall of Famer has led the Jayhawks to 16 regular season Big 12 triumphs. He has also won the conference tournament for Kansas eight times, winning the national championship twice. Notwithstanding, it is time for Self to orchestrate a comeback from the terrible outing the Jayhawks had this season.

He’ll have plenty of time to reflect on where it went wrong for his team and plot a new course ahead of another season.

Read more: Did Bill Self play basketball? Exploring Kansas HC's playing days; Who is Bill Self's wife, Cindy Self? Exploring their relationship and married life