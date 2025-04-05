Does Cooper Flagg have the highest NIL value in college basketball? Duke's Star NIL money explored

Duke superstar Cooper Flagg has taken the college basketball world by storm, carrying the hype he had in high school to the NCAA scene and helping the Blue Devils march into the Final Four.

Initially a Class of 2025 recruit, the Newport, Maine native was reclassified to the 2024 class, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA draft in June. So far, his decision has benefitted in terms of sports and financial aspects.

Flagg, who leads the Blue Devils offense with averages of 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, is part of the 2024-25 Blue Devils team, which is still fighting to achieve its sixth title in program history.

On the financial side, he is the top men's basketball player in NIL valuation at $4.8 million this season and second overall among men's college athletes behind Texas football star Arch Manning's $6.5 million (per On3).

Let's deep dive into Flagg's NIL valuation and how it stands against current and previous high NIL earners.

What is Cooper Flagg's NIL valuation in 2025?

According to On3, Cooper Flagg has an accumulated value of $4.8 million.

How Does Cooper Flagg's NIL Value Compare to Other Players?

Cooper Flagg's NIL value is the second highest among college players this season and $1.7 million less than top football quarterback Arch Manning. However, he is higher than Miami quarterback Carson Beck, whose value is pegged at $4.3 million.

Incoming BYU forward and No. 1 freshman in the Class of 2025 AJ Dybantsa has an NIL value of $3.8 million. Regarding NIL, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is the highest-paid women's athlete at $4.1 million.

Compared to current college basketball stars, Flagg's value is more than double second-running Michigan commit and senior power forward Yexel Landenberg, whose value is $2.3 million.

Cooper Flagg's Endorsements and Brand Deals

Cooper Flagg has had five NIL deals since signing with CAA for NIL representation on Apr. 22. He first signed a shoe endorsement deal with New Balance on Aug. 26 followed by Cort Furniture and energy drink company Gatorade in October.

The guard/forward had a great start to 2025 with an exclusive multi-year deal with trading card firm Fanatics and followed it up six days later with an endorsement transaction with The NIL Store on its "Hometown Hero" high school jersey collection, along with TCU star Hailey Van Lith.

Cooper Flagg vs Bronny James: NIL Money Comparison

Cooper Flagg's million-dollar NIL surge could be comparable to last year's top college basketball NIL deal-getter, Bronny James. The son of four-time NBA champion and Most Valuable Player LeBron James, Bronny came to USC from Sierra Canyon High School with an NIL value of $5.9 million.

The former USC player had deals with Nike, Beats By Dre and PSD Underwear. Unfortunately, the young James' value dropped $3.7 million during the 2023-24 season due to his underwhelming performance with the Trojans.

Fortunately for the Duke star, his performances throughout the year have been outstanding. He has reaped a bunch of awards as of now, including the National College Player of the Year, consensus first-team All-American, Lute Olson Award, Wayman Tisdale Award, ACC Player of the Year, and NABC Freshman of the Year, among others.

That value could rise exponentially if he returns for another season with the Blue Devils, but he's more likely to go to the next phase of his career, the NBA. Even his coach, Jon Scheyer, said in an interview that he prefers Flagg to tread the professional path next season.

