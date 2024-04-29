Does Dan Hurley coach his son? All we know about UConn HC's family ties

For all the right reasons, Dan Hurley is the man of the moment in college basketball.

It's one thing to return the Huskies to the NCAA tournament after years of absence. But Hurley has more than solidified his legacy at UConn with two consecutive national championships. As someone from a rich athletic background, how do Hurley’s family ties intersect with his work as UConn coach?

Does Dan Hurley coach his son?

Dan Hurley coaches his son, Andrew Hurley. Andrew, a senior, has been a walk-on member of the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team since the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old attended East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut, where he was an outside shooter and defender.

He enrolled in UConn in 2020 and was impressive enough to earn a walk-on spot on the Huskies team, ably coached by his father. He made four appearances as a freshman and averaged 0.8 points per game. During his sophomore season, he played six games for the Huskies, including a Big East matchup against Georgetown.

Andrew was part of the team that won the Huskies’ first national championship in 2024, their first since 2014. Overall, he made 15 appearances in his junior season. He played 18 games this season as the Huskies went all the way.

The father-son coaching relationship between Dan and Andrew is not something new to the Hurley family. Dan’s father, Bobby Hurley Sr., coached Dan and his brother, Bobby Jr., at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. Bobby Sr. is one of the most celebrated high school coaches and one of the few to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

With a family legacy steeped in basketball, Andrew is only naturally inclined to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and uncle. Although he hasn’t publicly announced any plans to commit to a future of basketball coaching, it won’t be surprising if he does.

Dan Hurley started his coaching career after a playing career that saw him play for Seton Hall for five years. He coached St. Benedict’s Preparatory School from 2001 to 2010 after assisting his father at St. Anthony and working at Rutgers. He had subsequent stops at Wagner and Rhode Island before joining UConn in 2018.

He signed a six-year contract extension with the Huskies after his national championship win in 2023. His new deal is worth $32.1 million.

Read more: Is Dan Hurley related to Bobby Hurley? Exploring relation between 2 NCAA basketball coaches; Did Dan Hurley play college basketball? Looking at UConn HC's playing career