Does Duke have the most NBA players? Exploring top NCAAB teams with most players in pro league

One of the most successful NCAAB programs of all time, the Duke Blue Devils have managed to stay at the top of the mountain with multiple championships to their name throughout the years.

Besides the rings, Duke has also been home to some of the biggest basketball coaches of all time, including Mike Krzyzewski (1980–2022), Vic Bubas (1960–1969), and Gerry Gerard (1942–1955), among others.

However, looking past the rings and the names of the people who have led the program, another important part of the Blue Devils' legacy is the numerous stars that have come out of the program.

Does Duke have the most NBA players?

No, Duke does not have the most NBA players. However, with 94 players who have played in the league, the Blue Devils rank third all-time, trailing only the Kentucky Wildcats (127) and the UCLA Bruins (99).

Of the 94, Duke boasts 25 active players in the league, which ranks second behind Kentucky's 26.

Starting with Kyrie Irving, who was chosen in the 2011 NBA Draft, and ending with Dariq Whitehead, who was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, various active former Duke players have continued to win, including multiple NBA titles.

Full list of former Duke players active in the NBA

Name Year Drafted Team Kyrie Irving 2011 Dallas Mavericks Seth Curry 2013 Dallas Mavericks Tyus Jones 2015 LA Clippers Brandon Ingram 2016 Washington Wizards Luke Kennard 2017 Memphis Grizzlies Harry Giles III 2017 Brooklyn Nets Jayson Tatum 2017 Boston Celtics Grayson Allen 2018 Phoenix Suns Marvin Bagley III 2018 Detroit Pistons Wendell Carter Jr. 2018 Orlando Magic Gary Trent Jr. 2018 Toronto Raptors RJ Barrett 2019 Toronto Raptors Cam Reddish 2019 LA Lakers Zion Williamson 2019 New Orleans Pelicans Marques Bolden 2019 Milwaukee Bucks Tre Jones 2020 San Antonio Spurs Jack White 2020 Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Johnson 2021 Atlanta Hawks Paolo Banchero 2022 Orlando Magic Mark Williams 2022 Charlotte Hornets AJ Griffin 2022 Atlanta Hawks Wendell Moore Jr. 2022 Minnesota Timberwolves Derreck Lively II 2023 Dallas Mavericks Dariq Whitehead 2023 Brooklyn Nets

Who is the greatest Duke player of all time?

While they've sent the third-most players to the NBA, a lot of players rose to fame in their college days playing for the Blue Devils. Some of these names include:

J.J. Reddick

The program's all-time leading scorer, Reddick, left Duke with 2,769 points to his name, creating a record that has stood since 2006. A two-time national player of the year, Reddick also holds the records for most 3-pointers scored, most free throws made, and most 30-point games in the program's history.

Johnny Dawkins

Dawkins was named national player of the year in 1985 and also made the 50th-anniversary All-ACC team. Dawkins is second in school history with 2,556 points and leads the program in total field goals made.

Grant Hill

A part of the squad that won back-to-back national championships in 1991 and 1992, Grant Hill remains the only player in ACC history to put up 1,900 points, 700 rebounds, and 400 assists.

A consensus All-American and the ACC player of the year, one of Hill's career highlights includes that long inbound pass to Christian Laettner.

