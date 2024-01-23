The women's basketball AP Top 25 rankings poll for Week 12 was recently released. And after 12 weeks of the 2023-24 season, there has been some shuffling in the positions and rankings of certain teams.

CBB fans had their take and opinions on the latest rankings of their favorite teams in the world of women's basketball:

One fan even went on to say the downfall of LSU And Iowa, two of the strongest teams, was something they coming:

"LSU and Iowa downfall was so predictable"

Here are a few more reactions to what people had to say about the Week 12 AP Poll rankings for women's basketball on X:

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team continued their undefeated streak to defend their No.1 ranking. They recently enjoyed a 99-64 victory over Texas A&M and are looking like strong contenders for the national championship this season. Their next showdown is against Angel Reese and the No. 9 ranked LSU Tigers, who had a 99-68 victory over Arkansas.

The UCLA Bruins also moved back up to the No. 2 spot by three spots. This was after their last weekend over the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs on the other hand remained at No. 3 thanks to their recent 63-59 win over the USC Trojans.

Apart from this, the women's basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings this week saw the inclusion of Syracuse (22), West Virginia (24) and Oregon State (25) while Iowa State, Marquette and UNLV were out of the Top 25.

Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer achieves new milestone

Long-term Stanford women's basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer had a personal milestone to celebrate after her team's recent 65-56 victory over Oregon State.

With this win, VanDerveer compiled 1,203 career wins and went on to beat former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to become the winningest coach in college basketball across all divisions. Tara VanDerveer has been the head coach of the Stanford Cardinals since 1985 and has led them to three national championships.

