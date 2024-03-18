Does John Calipari have a lifetime contract with Kentucky? Exploring Wildcats head coach's salary

John Calipari’s appointment as Kentucky basketball coach in 2009 marked an important turning point for the Wildcats.

Before his appointment, the Wildcats only managed a 40-27 record in two seasons under former coach Billy Gillispie. Kentucky had only one NCAA tournament appearance during this period and didn’t record any postseason wins.

The assignment was clear, and many would argue that Calipari has delivered on the expectations of Kentucky fans. He led the Wildcats to the 2012 NCAA championship victory and multiple Final Four appearances in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015.

So, has he got a lifetime contract with Kentucky. The answer is yes, at least technically speaking. More specifically, Calipari’s contract with Kentucky has a 10-year term and is expected to run through 2029.

Undoubtedly, Calipari has done so much to rejuvenate a basketball program that was on the decline before his arrival. Hence, many would agree that he deserves lucrative financial remuneration for a job well done.

Details of John Calipari's contract with Kentucky

The contract sets Calipari’s annual salary at $400,000, but his earnings add up to well over $8 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Since Calipari’s contract is expected to run out in 2029, why is it being described as a lifetime contract? Caliparii himself answered this question best. On his University of Kentucky radio show after he was offered the contract, he said:

“They want me to be here till I’m done coaching.”

In other words, Kentucky expects Calipari to remain in Lexington until his retirement. But the school wants more, and that’s where the lifetime description applies best.

The Athletic’s Seth David reported that the contract includes “a promise” by Calipari “to serve as a paid ambassador for the school after his retirement.”

All these clauses notwithstanding, in the event that Kentucky decides to show Calipari the door, the school would have to pay him 75% of what remains on the contract. However, he wouldn’t owe Kentucky any amount should he decide to leave and accept a coaching role with another school.

Read more: What is Kentucky coach John Calipari’s salary? Contract and other details revealed; John Calipari contract buyout: How much Kentucky owes HC if he gets fired