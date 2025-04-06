Does Jon Scheyer have kids? Exploring Duke HC's family and personal life

Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer had a relatively successful run with his team in the 2024-2025 season. However, his third campaign as Duke head coach has been put to a stop, after his team was defeated by the Houston Cougars 70-67 on Saturday in their NCAA Final Four matchup.

The 37-year-old is most notably a father of three children, with his first born being a daughter named Noa Marie in 2018. This was then followed a year after with his first son, whom he and his wife, Marcelle Provenical, named Jett James. Most recently, he welcomed his third child, a boy named James Russell, in 2022, the same year that he was named as the Blue Devils' head coach.

Jon and Marcelle met all the way back in 2010 when both of them were students at Duke. Jon proposed to her in 2015, the most recent time their alma mater won the national title, before having their wedding in 2017.

Looking back at Duke, the Blue Devils finished the season with a 35-4 overall record, going 19-1 during conference play. Previously in the season, they brought home the 2025 ACC regular season championship and conference tournament title.

Jon Scheyer reflects as Duke Blue Devils' national championship drought extends to a decade

Unfortunately for Jon Scheyer and Co., their program's national title drought extended to 10 years with their Final Four loss in this year's national tournament. The last time the Duke Blue Devils won the national championship was back in 2015, when the team was still coached by Mike Krzyzewski and led by the likes of Tyus Jones, Quinn Cook and Jahlil Okafor.

Scheyer spoke to reporters after the game:

"I feel for them because they're competitive and they're going to think about plays," Scheyer said after the game. "I didn't help them enough. That's where my mind goes... I couldn't be more proud of them. This is part of it. You've got handle the wins, and you've got to handle the losses too."

With the support system he has, along with his established overall program, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils will look to bounce back and win it all next campaign. However, that projects to be a tough task, as the expectations are that Cooper Flagg will be in the NBA.

