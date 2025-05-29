Does Otega Oweh's return make Kentucky SEC title favorites? Exploring Kentucky star's impact on Mark Pope's Wildcats

Otega Oweh announced his return to the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday after trying out the NBA draft process.

The 6-4 guard from Newark, New Jersey, will play another season under coach Mark Pope after becoming an all-league-caliber standout in the 2024-25 season.

“You know, this year exceeded all my expectations,” Oweh said in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. “Through all the highs and the lows, I found a family in Kentucky forever. So let’s run it back. I’m staying home.”

The 22-year-old averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds for Kentucky this past season and was a key contributor in the team's run in the NCAA Tournament, where they qualified for the Sweet 16.

His performance last season earned him a second-team All-SEC selection and his return would put him in the race for the preseason player of the year honors before the new season begins.

Before Oweh made his return, Kentucky was ranked No. 5 in the seventh edition of On3's way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings behind SEC rivals and defending champion Florida, last season's Final Four qualifier Duke, Sweet 16 team Purdue and 2025 NCAA Tournament runner-up Houston.

It also meant that on paper, Pope's Wildcats are No. 2 in the sports website's way-too-early rankings for the SEC, meaning they're one of the favorites to win the conference crown.

Exploring Otega Oweh's impact on Kentucky's campaign in the 2025-26 season

Otega Oweh's coming of age from a role player in his first two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners to Kentucky's top offensive performer speaks volumes, especially on Mark Pope's first season with the Wildcats, replacing 2012 national championship-winning coach John Calipari.

Pope, who watched Oweh from the stands in the NBA draft combine scrimmages, was a supportive mentor to his player and that was one of the factors that led the guard to decide in favor of going back to Kentucky.

"So when you can have your head coach support (you) — and even the whole staff has come down at some point this week just to show face and show that they’re with me every step of the way. I mean, it’s been nothing but love from BBN," Oweh said.

Because of Pope's family-like support, expect the explosive guard to return the favor. He'll give out his 100 percent effort to will the Wildcats to the SEC title and if possible, the ninth national championship.

Returning players and backcourt

Looking at Kentucky's lineup, the quest for title No. 9 isn't a difficult task. Joining Oweh in the team are fellow returnees Brandon Garrison, Collin Chandler and Trent Noah.

Garrison, Chandler and Noah performed well in their roles for the Wildcats last season and they're ready to have more challenging assignments ahead.

Mark Pope and his coaching staff had key acquisitions during the offseason from the transfer portal and high school recruitment.

Leading the transfers are former Pittsburgh playmaker Jaland Lowe and Florida reserve Denzel Aberdeen. Lowe posted averages of 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals during his sophomore year with the Panthers.

He's expected to team up with Oweh on the backcourt and form an explosive tandem that could terrorize the SEC. Aberdeen, who tallied 7.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 1.4 apg last season, brings his championship experience and instant offense from Florida to Lexington.

Aside from Aberdeen and Lowe, Kentucky will bring in five-star high school standout Jasper Johnson. The No. 24-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025, the 6-4 Johnson will bring his playmaking talent to the Wildcats and help set up Oweh and Lowe for easy baskets.

Wings and frontcourt

Kentucky's wing players are also solid with the addition of 6-8 Kam Williams and freshman Braydon Hawthorne. They'll be teaming up with Alabama transfer Mouhammed Dioubate to provide flashiness, speed and if possible, lights-out shooting in the position.

Kentucky's frontcourt lineup will be much talked about in the nation once the season opens, as it has a mix of dependable veteran big men and athletic centers that make them favorites to win the SEC.

The Wildcats are set to have former five-star center Jayden Quaintance in the lineup once he's fully healed from his injury. But before the Arizona State star sets foot this season, Kentucky will parade a very tall frontcourt, consisting of Malachi Moreno, Andrija Jelavic and Reece Potter.

The 6-11 Moreno was a McDonald's All-American center and was the No. 27-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025. Jelavic, on the other hand, turned heads in the Adriatic League, where he tallied 10.8 ppg and 7.4 rpg.

Potter is a 7-1 center who played for Miami (Ohio) in the 2024-25 season and averaged 6.5 ppg and 3.7 rpg,

Otega Oweh's return potentially increases Kentucky's chances of winning the SEC title, as the Wildcats have a veteran stabilizer who is ready to be the go-to guy in crucial situations for this transfer-heavy lineup.

What do you think about Kentucky's lineup for the 2025-26 season? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

