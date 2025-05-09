Kentucky star Otega Oweh believes he's a "first-round guy" while addressing rumors of his return

Otega Oweh's basketball future remains unclear. The star guard — who declared for the 2025 NBA draft — could return to Kentucky for his senior season, and he opened up about where his head is.

Ad

Oweh spoke to the media on Thursday following his pre-draft workout with the Portland Trailblazers. He revealed that he is completely committed to the draft process.

“Nah, I’m all in,” Oweh said. “I have one more year of eligibility but, you know, my goal is to play in the NBA. So, I’m not doing this process one foot in, one foot out. I’m all in, for sure.”

Ad

Trending

Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers. (Credits: IMAGN)

It was expected that Otega Oweh would test out the waters in the predraft process and get feedback from NBA teams before returning to play another season with the Wildcats. However, he has been invited to the NBA draft combine and considers himself a first-round pick.“I wouldn’t say it’s completely false but I believe I’m a first-round guy,” Oweh said. “I’m just gonna go through these workouts, give it my all and then, when it’s all said and done, I’ll see where I’m at and then I’ll make that decision.”

Ad

Kentucky may have to switch gears if the predraft process continues to work in Oweh's favor. After a standout junior season with the Wildcats, the guard looks to prove he's ready for the NBA.

What does Otega Oweh bring to the NBA draft?

After two seasons at Oklahoma, Otega Oweh gained attention for his dominant junior season at Kentucky. The 6-foot-4 guard led the Wildcats in points (16.2 ppg) and steals (1.6 spg). He added 4.7 average rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent. He helped guide Kentucky to a No. 3 seed in March Madness and a run to the Sweet 16.

Ad

Oweh is a player with a high basketball IQ and strong play-finishing skills. He's a two-way force who thrives in grabbing defensive boards and stealing the ball. His standout season at Kentucky highlights his potential for growth and his likely yet-to-be-reached peak athletic potential.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) trains ahead of the Sweet 16 March Madness game against the Tennessee Volunteers. (Credits: IMAGN)

Otega Oweh — a physically gifted guard with a strong build and high potential — is projected by most mock drafts as a second-round pick, yet he believes he is a first-round selection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here