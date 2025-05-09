Kentucky star Otega Oweh believes he's a "first-round guy" while addressing rumors of his return

Otega Oweh's basketball future remains unclear. The star guard — who declared for the 2025 NBA draft — could return to Kentucky for his senior season, and he opened up about where his head is.
Oweh spoke to the media on Thursday following his pre-draft workout with the Portland Trailblazers. He revealed that he is completely committed to the draft process.
“Nah, I’m all in,” Oweh said. “I have one more year of eligibility but, you know, my goal is to play in the NBA. So, I’m not doing this process one foot in, one foot out. I’m all in, for sure.”
It was expected that Otega Oweh would test out the waters in the predraft process and get feedback from NBA teams before returning to play another season with the Wildcats. However, he has been invited to the NBA draft combine and considers himself a first-round pick.“I wouldn’t say it’s completely false but I believe I’m a first-round guy,” Oweh said. “I’m just gonna go through these workouts, give it my all and then, when it’s all said and done, I’ll see where I’m at and then I’ll make that decision.”
Kentucky may have to switch gears if the predraft process continues to work in Oweh's favor. After a standout junior season with the Wildcats, the guard looks to prove he's ready for the NBA.
What does Otega Oweh bring to the NBA draft?
After two seasons at Oklahoma, Otega Oweh gained attention for his dominant junior season at Kentucky. The 6-foot-4 guard led the Wildcats in points (16.2 ppg) and steals (1.6 spg). He added 4.7 average rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent. He helped guide Kentucky to a No. 3 seed in March Madness and a run to the Sweet 16.
Oweh is a player with a high basketball IQ and strong play-finishing skills. He's a two-way force who thrives in grabbing defensive boards and stealing the ball. His standout season at Kentucky highlights his potential for growth and his likely yet-to-be-reached peak athletic potential.
Otega Oweh — a physically gifted guard with a strong build and high potential — is projected by most mock drafts as a second-round pick, yet he believes he is a first-round selection.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here