Does Reed Sheppard's sister play basketball? Exploring Kentucky guard's family tree

One of the shining stars of the 2023 class, Reed Sheppard, has a bright future ahead of him in college basketball. The 19-year-old guard committed to the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021 amid interest from other programs like Louisville and Virginia. Being a top 50 prospect in his class, Sheppard has high expectations.

The freshman is living up to the hype, as he’s averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season. Sheppard’s incredible talent comes as no surprise to anyone aware of his family’s pedigree in basketball. This article examines Sheppard’s family's basketball ties, answering questions surrounding his sister’s playing career.

Does Reed Sheppard's sister play basketball?

Reed Sheppard’s sister, Madison Sheppard, is a basketball player. Madison’s basketball career started when she was in high school. She attended North Laurel High School, where she excelled as a varsity hoops star. She won the TRISPY Girls' Basketball Player of the Year award during her time at North Laurel High School.

Madison enrolled at Campbellsville University in 2018, playing 25 games for the Lady Tigers in the 2018-19 season. She averaged 3.3 points in 6.8 minutes per game in her freshman season. However, Madison's college career hit a halt after she sustained a back injury.

Basketball runs deeper in Reed Sheppard's family. His parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, both played college basketball at the University of Kentucky. Jeff had a stint in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks from 1998-1999. He spent the rest of his professional playing career in Italy.

The highlight of Jeff's college career came in 1998 when he was named the most outstanding player of the 1998 NCAA Tournament. Stacey's career with the Kentucky Wildcats saw her score over 1,400 points. Coming from such a rich basketball heritage, it's clear that Reed has his path to a successful playing career set before him.

However, Reed Sheppard's heritage in basketball notwithstanding, his talent has been the major factor in his career progress. His impressive ability on the court became evident from his days at North Laurel High School in London, Kentucky. He won the Kentucky Mr. Basketball award in 2023 and was selected for the 2023 McDonald's All-American.

After a successful high school career, Reed followed in his parents' footsteps by enrolling at the University of Kentucky.