Doug Gottlieb college stats: How did the new Green Bay HC perform during his playing career?

The Green Bay Phoenix announced that sports broadcaster Doug Gottlieb will take over as the new head coach on Tuesday. He will be the 10th coach in the program's history.

UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander said in a statement:

"Coach Gottlieb's energy and passion for the game, desire to mentor our student-athletes, and belief in the people of this region make him a great fit to continue to carry our momentum forward."

Before he became a sports commentator with ESPN and CBS Sports, Doug Gottlieb was a basketball player in the international circuits and the minor leagues. He also played college basketball for four years with three teams.

Doug Gottlieb college stats

Doug Gottlieb started his freshman season in 1995 at Notre Dame and averaged 4.6 points and 5.7 assists. He led the team with 154 assists. However, Gottlieb left after one season following his credit card theft charges.

Following this incident, Gottlieb spent a year at Golden West College as a redshirt player and worked as a part-time coach. He would practice with the team and travel to road games as an assistant coach.

A year later, Gottlieb returned to D-I basketball, playing for the Oklahoma State Cowboys under coach Eddie Sutton. In his sophomore year, the guard averaged 5.4 points and 6.9 assists.

Gottlieb led the Big 12 and NCAA in overall assists (299) in his junior year and average assists per game (8.8).

In his senior year, Gottlieb once again led the country in overall assists (293) and per-game average (8.6) while also leading the Cowboys to an Elite Eight appearance. He now occupies the 11th spot among the NCAA all-time assists leaders (947) and second in the Big 12 (793).

Doug Gottlieb's post-college career

Doug Gottlieb went undrafted in the 2000 NBA Draft and went on to play internationally in Israel, Russia and France. He also enjoyed a great broadcasting career, which began in 2002 when he co-hosted a midday sports talk show on an Oklahoma City radio station.

He went on to work with ESPN, CBS Sports and Fox Sports, where he still hosts his own radio show, "The Doug Gottlieb Show".

