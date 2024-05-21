"Dream about me": South Carolina's Chloe Kitts drops beach snaps from Bahamas vacay

After a title-winning season, South Carolina's key forward Chloe Kitts is on a vacation with her two sisters, Ellie and Kylee. The trio has taken their off-season trip to the amazing Bahamas Island and seems in awe of its beauty.

Chloe Kitts has posted a series of beach snaps to keep her fans updated on her vacation look. The snaps also include pictures from the beach and while posing against the best beach, she added:

"Dream about me," wrote Chloe Kitts in the caption.

Chloe, who came out about her relationship with Collin Murray-Boyles of South Carolina on Instagram, received adoration for her vacation outfit. Collin Murray-Boyles also reposted her better half's post on his Instagram story.

Several women's basketball players also commented on Chloe's post on Instagram. Kamilla Cardoso, a former South Carolina player, wrote:

"IM OBSESSED W Y [WithYou]," commented Cardoso.

Sakima Walker, her Souther Carolina teammate, approved the caption.

"Yess CK," wrote Sakima Walker.

Breezy Hall, another South Carolina teammate, also commented on her post.

"Now these...." wrote Breezy Hall.

Kylee Kitts, Chloe's younger sister who committed to the Gators last year, also posted another Chloe's outfit from the beach.

Chloe Kitts was signed as a five-star recruit and rejected numerous offers from Louisville, Duke, NC State, and Arizona to join South Carolina in 2022. Since her debut, she has been a key player for South Carolina.

On her debut, she scored 10 points and 7 rebounds in a victory against Charleston Southern (87-23). However, she generally came off the bench on her debut season and averaged only 6.9 minutes per game, while scoring only 1.6 points per game.

In the 2023-24 season, she received more time on the court as a sophomore (18.6 minutes per game). She averaged 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field. She also secured 50 percent of her 3-point attempts.

Chloe Kitts posts emotional basketball journey on Instagram

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Iowa vs South Carolina

Chloe Kitts came off the bench in the 2024 NCAA title game against Iowa Hawkeyes to play an important role. After leading the program to a historic NCAA win, she took to Instagram to post a reel about her basketball journey under Dawn Staley with an emotional caption.

"Little me would be so proud," wrote Kitts in the caption.

The reel highlighted her meeting with Staley when she was a child to winning a championship under her. In the championship game, she scored 11 points and shot 62.5% from the field. She also secured 10 rebounds, and 2 assists in the game where South Carolina finished their undefeated season.