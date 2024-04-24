South Carolina stars Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles have emerged as one of the new basketball generation's power couples after they recently came out as a couple on Instagram.

The basketball-playing couple attended the South Carolina Gamecocks gala together in matching black outfits. Murray wore a grey-black suit with a white shirt while Kitts wore a long black dress which she showed off on Instagram with the caption:

"My love @30Murrayjr."

When they were quizzed about their outfits on the red carpet, their answers led to the assembled press rooting for them.

"Just a simple grey outfit. Nothing too popping and stuff like that," Murray said.

"My dress is from the mall, matching chains. He looks great. I have the best-looking date here," Kitts said.

Chloe Kitts speaks about WNBA draft age and popularity of college basketball

Chloe Kitts barely got any game time as a freshman in 2022-23, averaging just 6.9 minutes of game time through the season, although she was at the forefront of the generation that saw an explosion in the popularity of the women's game.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament was the watershed moment for women's college basketball with the championship game pitting Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes versus Angel Reese's LSU Tigers seeing a record 9.9 million viewers.

Kitts spoke to "Gamecocks Digest" about her view of how women's hoops became so popular.

"When I saw the numbers of how many people watched the game, I was surprised," Kitts said. "Not a lot of people are interested in women's basketball. So, to me, it was like, 'Wow, this many people just watched our game, and they're all interested in us. It's been interesting to see how much the game has changed over time."

Chloe Kitts was part of the most-viewed game in the history of women's basketball as 18.4 million viewers watched the South Carolina Gamecocks defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 in the 2024 national championship game.

She also spoke about the controversial topic of whether the eligibility age for women's college basketball prospects declaring for the WNBA needs to be lowered from 22.

Chloe Kitts is no stranger to doing things in a hurry as she was convinced by coach Dawn Staley to leave high school midway through her senior year to join the South Carolina Gamecocks and learn their way of doing things.

"I'm not really against the rule, (because) now, with NIL, we can make money. In the WNBA, it's not a crazy salary," Kitts stated.

Chloe Kitts is now part of a South Carolina team that has a startling 109-3 record over the past three years and is a dynasty in college basketball.