IN PHOTOS: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts and BF Collin Murray-Boyles share heartwarming series of snaps via latest IG story

South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles was present during the women's college basketball national championship game to cheer on his girlfriend, USC forward Chloe Kitts, as the Gamecocks won 87-75 against the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this month.

The forward has had an incredible freshman year, and off the court, his relationship seems to be thriving. His girlfriend recently shared heartwarming snaps of the couple after the just-ended season.

The incredible growth of Collin Murray-Boyles

Colin Murray-Boyles did not start his college basketball career in an ideal fashion, battling a case of mononucleosis that kept him out of practice for weeks, and he only played his first game in December.

As such, he was an unknown player when he started dazzling for the Gamecocks and after registering 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists during the Gamecocks' 80-66 Southeastern Conference Tournament second-round win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, his stock shot through the roof.

His coach, Lamont Paris, highlighted the forward's growth despite limited game time this season.

“I don’t know how it’s a secret at this point. He’s been playing really well,” Paris said. “Some of the shots he made today were off-balance, moving away from the basket. It takes incredible touch to finish some of those. He’s got an unbelievably high ceiling. I don’t even think he’s close to it still.”

Collin Murray-Boyles averaged 10.4 points on 59.7% shooting, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, leading to him being an SEC All-Freshman selection.

His defense, especially on the perimeter, is ferocious and instinctive, and he has a knack for finishing through contact, which makes him a nightmare for defenders.

There was talk about Collin Murray-Boyles declaring for the upcoming NBA draft due to his stellar play and with the 2024 class considered one of the weakest on record.

He showed his maturity when he clarified his future to reporters, swiftly confirming his return to South Carolina next season.

“Of course, you have people talking,” Murray-Boyles said. “Like my brother, he’ll be talking about it and stuff. But my plan isn’t to be — like, I want to be ready. I don’t wanna go in, get a contract and then have to go to the (G League) because I have to work on a couple of things. I want to go in as prepared as possible so I can have the best chance of longevity.”

Collin Murray-Boyles will likely be one of the prospects to watch next season as the class of 2025 gears up for a competitive draft class.

