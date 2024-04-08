South Carolina star Chloe Kitts' BF Collin Murray-Boyles expresses excitement as Dawn Staley's crew bags national championship title: "Ring szn baby"

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts registered a double-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of action during the Gamecocks' 87-75 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game.

Kitts helped coach Dawn Staley's crew close out a perfect unbeaten season of 38 wins, with the national championship as the ultimate reward in a comprehensive win in Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark's last college basketball game.

Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, who is a forward for the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team, attended the game and later celebrated his girlfriend's achievement on his Instagram stories.

"Ring szn baby @chloe.kitts," he wrote.

WIS News 10 reporter Julia Westerman captured the couple celebrating after the title triumph:

Chloe Kitts turns around Big Dance form

Chloe Kitts left high school early to become a member of coach Dawn Staley's team, and last year, she averaged just seven minutes as she settled into the program, which had its low moments.

During last year's Big Dance, Kitts only played a total of 11 minutes and scored only two points from free throws while missing her sole field goal attempt.

She signaled the change in her March Madness fortunes with a 21-point effort on 9 of 9 shooting from the field against Presbyterian in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

After defeating Presbyterian a few weeks ago, Kitts highlighted the difference in her tournament form this year compared to 2023.

“It feels great,” Kitts said. “It’s so different than last year. I mean, last year I was part of it. But I really wasn’t a part of it. I was just happy to be there. And being able to play I just feel so different. And I’m just so happy I can help contribute.”

Kitts registered two double-doubles during this year's tournament, including one in the biggest game of the season against perhaps the most dominant team in the country, just behind the Gamecocks themselves.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was full of praise for Chloe Kitts after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Sweet 16.

“She’s really a freshman when you really look at it,” Staley said. “So I think she’s handled it well, again, it’s taxing. It is really, really hard to play consistently at this level. So I think her progression is going quite nicely, she’s well above what a normal freshman plays like.”

A year after the Final Four exit against Iowa and a disappointing individual NCAA Tournament, Chloe Kitts has won the national championship while being a key member of the South Carolina Gamecocks undefeated team.

