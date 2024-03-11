Who is Chloe Kitts' boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles? All we know about South Carolina star’s personal life

South Carolina women's basketball forward Chloe Kitts has shown a considerable amount of growth in her sophomore year. Her growth has also invited many fans to learn more about her personal life, specifically her romantic life. Kitts has been linked to Collin Murray-Boyles, a South Carolina Gamecocks forward.

Many fans have noticed their flirty exchanges as the two confirmed their relationship. Kitts and Murray-Boyles used each other's pictures for their Instagram account's display pictures.

Image Credit: Collin Murray-Byles & Chloe Kitts Instagram Bios as of March 2024.

The two often interact with each other on Instagram, which fans like to see. Even though the two have not made any direct comments about their relationship, fans are convinced that the two student-athletes are in a romantic relationship.

Learn more about Chloe Kitts' family

Jason and Krystle Kitts are the parents of the South Carolina rising star. Chloe is the middle child among three siblings: her sisters Ellie and Kylee Kitts. When the family relocated from Washington State to Central Florida in 2016, Chloe Kitts' father established Community Home Balance, a non-profit health and community initiative.

Jason became her daughter's first coach after recognizing her talents. Also, Chloe was homeschooled during her high school years and then pursued online education through the Florida Virtual. Chloe's mother, Krystle, is a sales director at Abbott and Alere Toxicology.

How did Chloe find her ground with South Carolina's women's basketball team?

While talking to the Greenville News in February 2023, Chole said that she feels the most at peace on an empty gym floor. When she feels sleepless, she turns to going on long walks and then works out till 2 or 3 am.

"I prefer working out late ... I just have a lot of thoughts, and working out makes it better," Kitts said. "It's my alone time for sure ... I'll have the whole gym for a couple hours and I'll shoot, then lay on the floor, then shoot. I love it alone."

Chloe signed with the Gamecocks in 2023 but decided to enroll early in December as she wanted to jumpstart her career. Though she's a class behind the 2022 freshman, she is months ahead of other signees in her year. As a five-star recruit ranked No. 17 in the 2023 class, she looks forward to becoming a great teammate and etching her name in the college basketball scene.