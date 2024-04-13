The 2024 NBA Draft class has been termed weak for a while now, with fans, analysts, and NBA executives all unenthusiastic about the talent on offer this time around. During a recent episode of "The Herd," Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd shaded the strength of this year's draft class, saying:

"Remember one thing and this is inarguable, this is a historically bad draft. If you look at this year's fifty-fifth best player, UConn's role player Alex Karaban, who's never really been viewed as an NBA guy, that's the fifty-fifth ranked player, it's a weak draft."

Alex Sarr spices up No. 1 pick race in 2024 NBA Draft

Alex Sarr recently declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and the Perth Wildcats player has added some spice to the debate about who the No. 1 pick is, with Yahoo Sports projecting him as the No. 1 pick.

ESPN projects Zaccharie Risacher to be the No. 1 pick and at least this duel will add a bit of unpredictability to what is considered a dull class.

"I had a great year playing professional basketball in the NBL," Sarr told ESPN. "There was a lot of growth in my game and as a person. I'm ready for the next step, so it was obvious for me to declare for the draft. I'm grateful for the year I spent in the NBL with the Perth Wildcats."

The weak 2024 NBA Draft class

Fans and analysts alike have been shading the strength of the 2024 NBA Draft class, with very few prospects seen as elite and immediate difference makers at the top level.

During an appearance on "K.G Certified," former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce ridiculed the 2024 NBA Draft class, saying:

"Man, I can't even tell you. They're saying that this is the weakest draft class ever. I might put my name in the draft. I could go No. 1 in the draft right now."

During an episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Warriors star Draymond Green reiterated the stance about the strength of the class of 2024. He praised Bronny James who has had an underwhelming season with the USC Trojans.

“This NBA draft will probably go down as one of the worst in history from a top talent standpoint,” said Green. “Bronny 100% would be a successful player in the NBA. At worst, he’s a 3 and D guy.”

The 2024 class has some prospects who had outstanding seasons, such as established stars like Purdue Boilermakers' center Zach Edey and Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski.

The draft class also has freshmen talent who have taken college basketball by storm and climbed up the draft boards, including Duke guard Jared McCain and Kentucky Wildcats maverick Robert Dillingham.

