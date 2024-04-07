The 2024 NBA draft class has received perhaps the most muted response from both fans and analysts and is considered one of the weakest in modern times.

On an episode of "KG Certified," former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, who is worth $80 million per Forbes, shaded the 2024 NBA draft class for not having much quality. When asked by host Kevin Garnett who the No. 1 men's player was this year, Pierce said:

"Man, I can't even tell you. They're saying that this is the weakest draft class ever. I might put my name in the draft. I could go No. 1 in the draft right now."

On Fox Sports' "Undisputed," Pierce further claimed that Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA draft was all down to LeBron James wanting to play with his son before he retires.

“I really believe this is a domino effect of what LeBron said the other day,” Pierce said. "What did he say after the Brooklyn game? I don't have much time left. So, he wants to play with his son. This is the time now. Bronny is probably most likely gonna get a free-agent pickup if he doesn't get drafted. Possibly the Lakers in the free agency. This is his opportunity to play with his son and ride into the sunset. I truly believe it.”

The weak 2024 NBA Draft class

Perhaps the most interesting thing to happen to this year's draft class is USC Trojans prospect Bronny James declaring his intention to be considered for the draft while maintaining his eligibility for college basketball.

NBA insider Jeff Goodman revealed that many NBA executives have termed the 2024 NBA draft class as the worst in a long time.

Expand Tweet

The weak draft class does not have a clear standout as the undisputed No. 1 pick, showing how uncertain the quality of the class is.

It has seen plenty of risers, with Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard and Duke guard Jared McCain having stellar seasons as freshmen. Both have steadily risen on the draft boards as the season has progressed.

French wing Zaccharie Risacher, who plays for JL Bourg-en-Bresse in the LNB Élite, is one of the prospects considered to be a top prospect for the No. 1 pick, but he's not the only one.

Amin Sarr is a French center who plays in the Australian National Basketball League with the Perth Wildcats and is considered one of the most promising players in this draft class.

The last class deemed as weak as this year's draft class was the 2013 one, where Anthony Bennett was the No. 1 pick and only Victor Oladipo ever became an All-Star.

Poll : Is the 2024 NBA Draft class the weakest in modern times? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion