USC Trojans guard and LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has had a tough introduction to his college basketball career, losing 9 of his last 12 games with the Trojans.

His play has been below average, with 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. As a result, he was removed from ESPN's 2024 mock drafts and moved to 2025.

NBA Draft insider and 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein revealed that although Bronny James has not been lighting up the draft boards, he can end up at the LA Lakers alongside his father.

"So, it all boils down to this: Bronny James be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers next year, in my opinion.

"This isn't based on his play at USC. Instead, it's a byproduct of his father’s stardom and his correlated influence. Also, to sweeten the pot for LA, LeBron will likely a multi-year deal instead of a one-year contract," Finkelstein said.

LeBron James wants to play with Bronny James before hanging up his shoes

LeBron James spoke to The Athletic in 2022 about his future, which involves Bronny James.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Last year, in January, LeBron reiterated his earlier stance in an interview with ESPN, revealing how committed he was to having his son in the NBA.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy. I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him," James said

"I don’t mean like guarding one another all game – because he’s a point guard and I’m a – at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure,” LeBron added.

Even during the All-Star Weekend, LeBron was asked about his son getting drafted into the NBA on the set of TNT.

“It’s up to him. It’s up to the kid. Obviously, we’re going to go through the whole process. He’s still in season now, has the Pac-12 tournament coming up. We’re going to weigh our options and we’re going to let the kid make the decision,” James said.

If Bronny James decides to remain in college basketball for an extra year alongside the steadfast support from his father, he will have his work cut out for him to boost his draft stocks.