If Bronny James were eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft, when would he be selected? Stacking Lebron's son versus other highly-touted recruits

For Bronny James, being LeBron James' son comes with its perks, but the pressure and speculation is relentless. He isn't draft-eligible for 2023, but if he were, where would he be picked?

He will become eligible for the NBA draft in 2024, and if his Sierra Canyon career is anything to go by, he'll do quite well in that class. He has been upgraded to a five-star recruit, and ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony mocked him to be a top 10 draft pick when the time comes in 2024.

How would he do in this class of 2023 though? Does he have the potential to be picked during the first round or is he still a solid second-round pick?

Bronny James vs. Victor Wembanyama

This would not be a contest considering how highly rated the projected 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama is. James tested his skills and readiness against some of the 2023 high school class when he finished with 15 points in the McDonald's All-American Game.

The 2023 NBA draft class has elite players who have college basketball experience and have been tested at the highest levels. The likes of Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson and Anthony Black simply have more pedigree at this moment.

Realistically, James would probably be a late first-round pick if he were to be in the draft class of 2023.

What's likely to happen?

As much as it would have been exciting for NBA fans to watch the gymnastics that teams would go through to get LeBron James' son on their rosters, it can't happen in 2023.

LeBron has never hidden his desire to play with his son. And due to his superstar status, it is believed that teams will jump through all types of hoops to make this father-son reunion happen.

His mother, Savannah James, ended to that notion quite firmly when she declared that her son preferred a college athlete's career first:

“Bronny wants to have a college career. I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

It seems like his parents are right behind him getting a college education and make the natural progression to the NBA when the time comes. He accepted an offer from the USC Trojans, where he will play next season.

LeBron reinforced Savannah James' sentiments about Bronny going to college, indicating that he isn't ready for the NBA yet.

“I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to," James said. "All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough.”

