When did LeBron James get drafted? Taking a look at the historic draft class

LeBron James was part of one of the most historic NBA drafts. The four-time MVP skipped college, following in the footsteps of legends like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. He made himself eligible for the 2003 draft class as an 18-year-old and was picked No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The draft class featured some of the most talented and successful players in NBA history. Four of the top five players, including James, were All-Stars and All-NBA members, while two are in the Hall of Fame.

LeBron James' future teammate with the LA Lakes and an Eastern Conference rival at one stage, Carmelo Anthony, was picked third by the Denver Nuggets. James' championship-winning co-stars Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade with the Miami Heat were selected fourth and fifth by the Toronto Raptors and Heat, respectively.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife “Melo, they got you in the front.”



LeBron & Melo at the 2003 NBA Draft. “Melo, they got you in the front.” LeBron & Melo at the 2003 NBA Draft. https://t.co/yYThCBSBjt

Bosh was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, while Wade entered the Hall of Fame in 2023. James and Anthony are among the only active players from this draft class. The latter is currently a free agent, though. He last played for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season.

The 2023 NBA draft class saw 15 players combining for 26 championships, while many others made All-Star appearances and All-NBA selections. The list also features several stars who found success as multi-time gold-medal winners at the Olympics.

Kevin Cole @KevinCole___ I really don't think we can understate how far draft wear has come over the last 20 years I really don't think we can understate how far draft wear has come over the last 20 years https://t.co/2GwSPNkKl9

20 years later, LeBron James is still competing for championships

LeBron James is the only active player from the 2003 draft class on an NBA team. The four-time MVP is leading the charge for the LA Lakers in their pursuit of a record 18th title this year. James has continued playing at a high level. Most of his draft mates saw a significant decline in their career arc towards the end of their NBA stints.

However, James defied "Father Time" over and over again. He has slowed down a bit but remains one of the most feared stars in the league. Over the last two seasons, James has averaged nearly 30 points a game. Earlier this year, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring leader.

James, 38, is hoping to win his fifth championship in his 20th year in the NBA. The Lakers have steamrolled past the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, with James averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 48.6%.

LeBron James will face a familiar foe in the conference semis as the Lakers prepare for an enticing clash against Steph Curry and the Warriors. James locked horns with Curry in four straight finals series between 2015 and 2018, winning once in 2016 when he led the Cavs to a championship win, despite trailing 1-3.

