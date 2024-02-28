L.A. Lakers star LeBron James has never made a secret of his desire to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA once he makes the step up to the professional league.

With LeBron's career winding down and the NBA Draft fast approaching, speculation has raged about the duo's futures.

247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein recently revealed that the $5.8 million NIL-valued Bronny James (as per On3) would likely move to the Lakers, but not solely due to his talent.

"And if you have followed LeBron James over the years, you should know that this is a man who dictates more front office moves than maybe any player in NBA history. He's been setting this up for two years. And I think it's very possible Bronny James is in the NBA next year, but as I said last year that won't be based solely on his own merit as a prospect. But what is what comes with being LeBron James's son," Finkelstein said.

Insiders criticize LeBron James for Bronny James' defense

LeBron James has shown his willingness to go to bat for his family before, and he was at it on social media on Monday when the news about ESPN removing Bronny James from its 2024 mock drafts broke.

Lebron tweeted ferociously about Bronny's future once the news broke.

"Can y'all please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y'all don't know he doesn't care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!" LeBron tweeted.

The tweets were later deleted, but not before they had caused a storm on X. Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless placed the blame for the controversy squarely at LeBron's feet during an episode of "Undisputed."

“It’s this double-edged sword of LeBron is so proud of Bronny and he wants to defend Bronny. But when he over-defends him, it puts too much pressure on Bronny. So I think he took the tweets down because he is like, ‘I overreacted here, I should just leave it alone because I am drawing even more attention,” said Skip Bayless.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also ranted against LeBron James for adding fuel to the Bronny James matter during an episode of "First Take."

“This is all his fault—all of it,” Smith said. “Let me be very delicate, I’m not joking around, I’m not playing. I’m going to be very serious. ... When we get to Bronny James, that kid has done nothing but work hard and try to get on this game and all this other stuff. Any attention that he’s warranted has been because of his daddy.”

It seems as if many industry insiders agree that LBJ's robust defense of his son on social media has done nothing more than add more pressure on the USC youngster's shoulders.