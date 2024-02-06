How rich is Bronny James? 4 most sensational NIL deals signed by LeBron James' son ft. Nike 

USC Trojans star Bronny James has held dominion over the NIL rankings since he was a high school student at Sierra Canyon and before he took his talents and celebrity sway to Southern California.

According to On3, James has a NIL valuation of $5.8 million, which places him first on the NIL 100 list, a position he hasn't yet yielded to No. 2, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, whose valuation is $4.7 million.

James signed with Klutch Sports Group to help him with NIL endorsements. The group belongs to renowned sports agent Rich Paul, who has a working relationship with his dad, LeBron James.

Let's look at four of James' biggest NIL deals.

4 most sensational NIL deals signed by Bronny James

#4. PSD Underwear

James' first NIL deal was with PSD Underwear and was signed as a high school senior at Sierra Canyon.

"When the connection is real and authentic, it makes a partnership like this really exciting," James said at the launch.

#3. Fast X commercial

Last year, Bronny James appeared in a commercial promoting the movie Fast X alongside Vin Diesel. According to Forbes, the movie grossed $714 million worldwide.

#2. Beats by Dre

14 years after his father became the first athlete signed by Beats by Dre, Bronny James got an endorsement deal with them and made a commercial starring alongside his dad titled “The Legacy Continues.”

Expand Tweet

#1. Nike is the biggest NIL deal held by Bronny James

The Nike deal is Bronny James' biggest NIL deal and it was signed while he was still a senior at Sierra Canyon alongside a class of talented athletes, including Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

Expand Tweet

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family," James said. "Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me."

When Bronny made his comeback after a cardiac arrest, Nike welcomed him back with a post on their Instagram page.

"Difficult times teach you who you are, but more importantly, what you have the power to rise from. And nothing stops a future king. Welcome back, @Bronny."