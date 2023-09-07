Footwear giant Nike releases Bronny James' first USC Trojans gear for the 2023 season

Bronny James has had a roller-coaster year. After committing to play basketball for the USC Trojans, he suffered a cardiac arrest that had fans questioning whether he would ever play basketball again.

But apparel giant Nike has already started rolling out USC jerseys in cardinal red with his No. 6 on the back.

Even after the incident, Bronny James' position at the top of the NIL 100 rankings held firm. He has an NIL valuation of $6.1 million due to his lucrative deals with brands like Beats by Dre.

James sits above star student-athletes like LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Texas prodigy Arch Manning.

Will Bronny James play basketball again?

Before the cardiac arrest event, Bronny James was projected by ESPN to be a solid first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

USC coach Andy Enfield gave a positive update on James' basketball future to ESPN.

"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him," Enfield said. "I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step.

"Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return. He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well (before the cardiac arrest). We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win."

James is an attractive option for most NBA teams due to his marketability and the fact that his father, LeBron James, talked about wanting to play with his son before he retires.

Speaking to Hoops Hype, an NBA scout analyzed Bronny James' chances of getting picked in the 2024 draft after the incident, and the news is still positive:

“I think Bronny will go in the draft because of who he is, and some team will really think LeBron will come if they draft him. If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him."

The scout even compared him to a current NBA star:

"He’s solid, not spectacular. He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a 3. He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade.”

After the incident, there were fears that James would never play basketball again, but he has shown positive signs of recovery, which will only bode well for a possible NBA future.