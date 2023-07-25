What happened to Bronny James? LeBron James’ son suffers health debacle

Bronny James has made waves through the basketball world after tragic news regarding his health. On Monday, the oldest son of LeBron James went through a scary scene while getting ready for his first college season.

Early Tuesday morning, horrific details came out about Bronny James. While going through practice with USC, the 18-year-old collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Medical officials on the scene quickly treated him and rushed him to the hospital.

This news is a tragic as Bronny is still very young, but promising updates have already come out. Upon getting to the hospital, doctors were able to get him back into stable condition and out of the ICU. At this time, no other news on his staus has come about.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0

Thankfully, Bronny was able to come out of this okay. As the family deals with this tradegy, LA Lakers star LeBron James has asked for respect and privacy.

Could this incident impact Bronny James' future?

It is way too soon to be discussing something like this, but it's a topic that will be brought up eventually. That being what type of impact this health scare could have on Bronny James and his future.

For starters, there is no telling if Bronny will want to keep going after this. What he went through is traumatic and might change his outlook on life. Following an intense medical emergency like this, there is no telling if he'll want to continue pursuing basketball.

If Bronny does want to keep going on this journey, it is something people around the NBA won't forget. This is a big year for him as he attempts to up his stock before putting his name in the NBA draft.

Right now, this is not something that needs to be thought about. All the focus and attention should be making sure he comes out of this healthy and okay. That being said, it will be long before this story is a major topic on conversation in regards to what it means of his chances of playing at the NBA level.

