Lebron James' son Bronny James and Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal denied entry to Saweetie's birthday party

Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal, sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal, were reportedly turned away from rapper Saweetie's birthday party on Monday evening.

It seems like having famous NBA royalty fathers isn't enough to open the doors to celebrity parties in Los Angeles.

Popular singer Saweetie hosted a glamorous Hollywood birthday party at popular nightclub Poppy on Monday, where the basketball prodigies rolled onto the scene.

Bronny James (18) and Shareef O'Neal (23) were pictured leaving after being denied entry by establishment security.

They were reportedly denied entry into the party because it was an establishment serving alcohol and Bronny is 18 years old. Shareef decided to leave with Bronny, as they came together.

Shareef, Bronny and Myles O'Neal (his elder brother) have been hanging out together a lot lately and have been spotted together at a DJ Diesel gig.

Shareef O'Neal committed to UCLA in 2018, but had an injury-hit time and a health scare, forcing him to miss his first season. He was diagnosed with a heart condition and had to have heart surgery.

O'Neal played one season for the Bruins before entering the transfer portal and joining the LSU Tigers. He left LSU with a NIL valuation of $2.4 million.

He declared for the draft in April 2022 and went undrafted. He played for the Lakers in the Summer League before joining the G League Ignite afterward.

Bronny James' career and NIL valuation

Bronny James left Sierra Canyon and committed to USC (University of Southern California) as a five-star recruit.

Bronny's father, LeBron James already confessed that his only remaining wish in his storied career is to play in the same team as his son in the NBA. This has created the possibility that NBA teams will try to pick Bronny in the draft due to the added incentive of getting LeBron as well.

James is No. 1 on the On3 NIL 100 valuation list at $5.9 million. His most recent partnership was with the Fast X movie franchise and before it was released in May, he appeared in a commercial promoting it.

It seems highly unlikely that once he is over 21, Bronny James will ever again be denied entrance into a party.

