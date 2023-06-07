Are Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal friends? Taking a peek into the bond that Lebron's and Shaq's sons share

It’s a common phenomenon to see the children of NBA stars being friends with each other. This is the case with Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal. The two are known to be close friends, and like their fathers, they aspire to make a name for themselves in the NBA.

The youngsters have captivated fans with their skills, lifestyles and family legacies. They have also been able to garner significant attention from NBA enthusiasts with many hoping to see them take the league by storm like their fathers did.

Friends from childhood

There is concrete evidence that Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal have been friends for quite some time. The family of LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal are known to share some bonds since the two played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal have publicly expressed their support and admiration for one another's children. This is believed to have fostered a positive environment that has a strong bond of friendship between Bronny and Shareef.

LeBron James also once shared a video on Instagram in 2022 that suggested the relationship between the two youngsters. The video was a 2019 throwback, where his son, Bronny, was hooping in his backyard with O'Neal's two sons, Shareef and Shaqir.

In the age of social media, it is not uncommon to see Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal interact online. They have been seen liking and commenting on each other's posts, signaling a level of camaraderie and respect.

Bronny and Shareef's NBA dreams

Both Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal hope to become big names in the NBA one day, just like their fathers. Currently, neither has made an appearance in the league, but that might not last for so long.

Shareef declared for the 2022 draft after four seasons in college basketball. The power forward was at UCLA for two seasons and played his final two seasons with the LSU Tigers. However, he went undrafted and has been with the NBA G League Ignite.

Bronny, on the other hand, is just making his entry into college basketball. The Sierra Canyon product committed to USC in May. He will be eligible for the draft in 2024.

The two friends could one day have their paths crossed in the NBA like LeBron and Shaq. If they both play on the same team, they could showcase electrifying plays evoking the nostalgia of their fathers with the Cavaliers.

