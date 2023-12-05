Fact-check: Is Bronny James in Fast X? USC guard's NIL endorsements explored

Last week, the James family revealed via a statement that USC star Bronny James has been medically cleared to train and play with his Trojans teammates and will finally make his long-awaited USC debut.

Bronny has been one of the most talked about and watched student-athletes of all time due to his father, LeBron James' standing in the sporting world and his own basketball ambitions.

Even before committing to play basketball for the USC Trojans, the freshman has been inundated with NIL deals since his time as a high school player at Sierra Canyon School.

James has appeared in several commercials and advertisements, but is he in the popular Fast X movie?

Was Bronny James in Fast X?

The Fast X movie franchise starring Vin Diesel is one of the biggest and most commercially successful ever. To indicate how marketable Bronny is, he appeared in a commercial promoting its release in March.

James appears at the beginning of the commercial working on his shooting game while Vin Diesel narrates over pieced material from the movie and past versions.

At the end, James catches a pair of car keys, nods at the camera, climbs into a sports car and drives off as Diesel says:

“The real power of a family is in the legacy it creates, passing the keys to the next generation,” Diesel says.

Bronny James: NIL King

Bronny James has been the undisputed NIL king for a while and has consistently topped On3's NIL 100 charts, with his value holding steady at $5.9 million, way above the No. 2 student-athlete, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders ($4 m).

James has always had lucrative NIL deals. One of the first he signed was with apparel giant, Nike last year when he was a senior at Sierra Canyon High School.

He spoke about the importance of the deal during its announcement:

"For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me," Bronny James said.

He also has a NIL deal with Beats By Dre, mirroring his father's in 2008.

With his widely anticipated college basketball debut on the horizon, Bronny James will likely see his NIL valuation skyrocket as multinational brands flock back to the immense marketing possibilities the USC star offers.