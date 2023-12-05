Bronny James recovery: How soon will Lebron James' son play for USC in 2023-24?

College basketball fans have long awaited news of USC Trojans star Bronny James' return after his scary collapse during practice due to cardiac arrest and subsequent congenital heart defect diagnosis.

Last week, the James family released a statement confirming that the freshman would be available to play basketball this season after all.

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support,” the statement read. “Fight On!”

When will Bronny James make his debut?

After taking part in the warmups with his teammates against Brown and shooting and passing drills against Seton Hall, Bronny James has drawn ever closer to making his USC debut.

Seth Davis of the Messenger reported that James would likely see his first minutes in a USC jersey against Long Beach State this weekend:

“James still needs to be cleared by USC’s medical staff, which is expected to happen sometime this week. There is still much uncertainty in this situation, and given the severity of what happened, no one is cutting corners. But it is looking increasingly possible that James could see his first action when USC plays its next game on Sunday at home against Long Beach State.”

What LeBron said about Bronny James' debut

After the Lakers lost 133-110 to the OKC Thunder on Thursday, LeBron James made a definitive declaration about Bronny James' potential debut game.

"Whenever he's cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we're playing, I'm going to have to catch them the next game," James said. "Family over everything. ... But definitely got to see Bronny's first game whenever he's cleared and ready to go."

The Lakers star further added his excitement at the recovery that his son has shown and the long process toward recovery that he has taken.

"Just a proud moment," James said. "Big-time excitement from our family for Bronny. And for USC, as well. It's something that he's been working towards for the last 12 weeks. And for him to get the clearance to do what he loves to do and go back to being with his teammates and put on a uniform and things of that nature, it's pretty gratifying for sure."

USC still has four games to go before the close of the year, and Trojans fans will hope to see the young James make his college basketball debut sooner rather than later.