The day that college basketball fans have anticipated is finally nearing as Bronny James is about to make his long-awaited debut for the USC Trojans, barely four months after collapsing in practice due to a cardiac arrest.

He was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect that seemed to put his basketball future in jeopardy, but it was deemed treatable and he had been awaiting a clean bill of health from his doctors.

Bronny James has been cleared to play for his new team, according to a statement released by his family on Thursday.

"The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!" a family spokesperson said in a statement.

The date of his return has yet to be announced. USC (5-2) plays No. 11 Gonzaga (5-1) on Saturday in Las Vegas, and then Long Beach State next weekend and Auburn the weekend after that.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the son of LeBron James will begin practicing next week.

Is Bronny James close to returning?

Bronny James appeared in warmups before a game against Brown and took part in passing and shooting drills before a game against Seton Hall.

After the game against Seton Hall, Trojans coach Andy Enfield gave an update on the USC freshman's possible status for future games.

"As soon as his family wants to put out a statement, they will do that," Enfield said. "I'm the wrong person to ask. I'm just a basketball coach, so I don't deal with the medical side of things. All I can say is that he's a big part of our team."

LeBron James has been teasing a return for Bronny James during the last few days posting cryptic messages on his Instagram page with his son back in training.

"The (storm) is coming," LeBron wrote.

The message given by the L.A. Lakers star before the season began was that all Bronny needed was the doctor's all-clear before he resumed his career. Now that it has come this early, concerns over taking a medical redshirt are over.

With all the hype that comes with being LeBron's offspring and one of the most recognizable college athletes in the world, the spotlight will turn firmly in USC's direction.

The much-awaited debut now seems to be in the offing and the college basketball world holds its breath as Bronny James seeks to further the James' legacy.