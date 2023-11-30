Is Bronny James' career over? Taking a look at LeBron James Jr.'s health situation

When USC Trojans star Bronny James collapsed in training due to a cardiac arrest at the end of July, many CBB fans got concerned about his health and whether he had any future in basketball at all.

After it was determined that he had a congenital heart defect that was treatable, fans were left wondering whether he would come back to basketball or would he retire without ever making his USC college basketball debut.

So, is LeBron James Jr.'s basketball career over?

Is Bronny James' career over?

As per the words of his father at the beginning of the season, his freshman son is expected to recover and play basketball for USC, so his career is definitely not over.

At the start of the season, during the L. A Lakers' media days, LeBron James gave an update about his son's condition:

“Bronny’s doing extremely well,” James said. “He’s began his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC. “[After] the successful surgery that he had … he’s on the up and up."

With his father's confirmation that the ultimate aim was to get back to basketball with USC, Bronny James has been in training with the Trojans, but is yet to appear in a game this season.

When will Bronny James make his USC debut?

With questions around him continuing to play basketball answered, fans turned towards the lingering question, when will Bronny James make his USC debut?

The young player warmed up with the team for the first time this season before their game against Brown and also took part in passing and shooting drills with his teammates before the game against Seton Hall.

After the Seton Hall game, USC coach Andy Enfield was asked about James' possibly playing and he gave a vague answer:

"As soon as his family wants to put out a statement, they will do that. I'm the wrong person to ask. I'm just a basketball coach so I don't deal with the medical side of things. All I can say is that he's a big part of our team," Enfield said.

LeBron James has been teasing his son's return and last week, he posted a picture on Instagram of his son taking part in full training with his teammates.

The [storm] is coming," LeBron wrote.

It seems as if Bronny James' USC debut is not far off as he was cleared to take part in basketball practice