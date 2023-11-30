What grade is Bronny James in? Exploring LeBron James Jr.'s academic life

One of the most scrutinized sports careers of all time has been that of Bronny James, LeBron James's eldest son. His career has been under the spotlight ever since he started playing basketball at Old Trail School in Ohio in middle school.

He often played for the school he attended and later trasferred to Crossroads School, Santa Monica. He then joined Sierra Canyon School, in Los Angeles as a freshman in 2019 where he studied and played for four seasons before committing to USC in 2023.

What grade is Bronny James in?

Bronny James is a freshman at USC, after opting to join the Trojans over offers from Oregon and Ohio State.

When he committed to joining the Trojans, his father, L. A Lakers star, LeBron James was effusive in his praise for his son as he became the first person in his family to attend college.

“One of the best days of my life,” James said. “Congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. I’m super proud of him. Our family is proud of him. For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family is going to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college either."

"So it’s just a proud moment to see my son going to college. He’s the first one going to college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, super duper excited and happy for his journey, and today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today. No matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose today personally. But I’ll take this cherry on top with this dub, though.”

Will Bronny James play this season?

After his unfortunate cardiac arrest, there was concern that Bronny James would never play basketball again. However, he has rejoined the USC basketball team, but he hasn't made his return to games yet.

NBA draft expert Rafael Barlowe suggested a different route for Bronny James on his X account:

"If I had to make a bet," said Barlowe. "I would assume that he just uses this as a redshirt year, make sure everything is fine and then just resume a year later... that would be my suggestion."

Before the game against Brown, Bronny joined his teammates in warmups for the first time and was involved in shooting and passing drills before USC's clash against Seton Hall.

After the game, in his postgame news conference, USC coach, Andy Enfield was non-commital on James' status.

"As soon as his family wants to put out a statement, they will do that. I'm the wrong person to ask. I'm just a basketball coach so I don't deal with the medical side of things. All I can say is that he's a big part of our team," Enfield said.

LeBron posted a picture of his son warming up with a simple caption:

“The [storm] is coming," LeBron wrote.

LeBron James drums up the potential USC debut of his son Bronny James.

It is therefore likely that Bronny James will get to play this season after all in what is one of the most anticipated debuts in college basketball history.