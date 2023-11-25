WATCH: Bronny James goes through intense shootaround as he awaits clearance for USC debut 

With the new college basketball season already started, Bronny James is making progress in his bid to make his University of Southern California debut. James is coming off a health scare over the summer, where he collapsed during a workout after experiencing a cardiac arrest.

Bronny is now healthy and reportedly excited to make his debut on the basketball court. He spent a good amount of time recovering from the cardiac arrest situation that rocked LeBron James and his family, as well as fans and friends of the household.

According to sources, the son of the LA Lakers superstar still isn't clear about any game-related actions. But the team and school are taking a cautious approach to make sure Bronny is ready for the collegiate action. The young prospect is cleared for shootaround, which is a great sign for him and the team.

Watch the video below to see Bronny work out with his teammates.

In one of his first public appearances after the health scare, Bronny, together with his father LeBron, attended a Drake concert together. It was a sign to the fans that the young player was prepared to return to action. At that time, he was just slowly recovering from what he experienced over the summer.

The USC Trojans have started the season well, winning four out of their first five games. They recently defeated Seton Hall and will take on Eastern Washington in their upcoming game, which will be on November 29, 2023.

LeBron loves having Bronny James in their home games

James loves seeing his son during Lakers games and believes Bronny isn't just enjoying the game. According to the four-time champion, he thinks his son is constantly studying the game, which is why he attending NBA games.

"When he’s at the game, he’s a student of the game so he’s probably watching it through the same lens as me, which is probably a lot different than a lot of other people," LeBron said. "He has learned how to play the game but he’s also learned how to study the game and see the game from a different lens."

Meanwhile, it's LeBron's 21st season in the NBA, and he's still going strong, averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

