"Just like Bronny": Lakers fans revisit Bronny James' infamous smoking video after LeBron James' wild celebration

LeBron James struggled in the first quarter against the young Houston Rockets. The 38-year-old superstar only had two points after going 1-4 from the field. “King James” must be feeling that bruised left calf that left him questionable for tonight’s game. It wasn’t until the second quarter that he got going.

James dropped 12 points in the second period, including a layup against a phalanx of Rockets defenders. The basket cut Houston’s lead to 35-34, which prompted the four-time MVP to a wild celebration. He mimicked lighting and then smoking weed before passing the make-believe blunt to teammate Christian Wood.

“Just like bronny”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LeBron James and the LA Lakers were in Florida to compete in the NBA Bubble Tournament. The Lakers came out winners by beating the Miami Heat in the championship series. While James was inside the said location, his eldest son Bronny James created a social media storm.

The youngster went on Instagram to show that he was smoking weed. While smoking blunt is legal in some states including California, many thought that the younger James should have not publicized it.

The video may be harmless to some, but being the son of the face of the NBA made things complicated. LeBron James is a celebrity that transcends sports. He could have done without that controversy. “King James” may have done something regarding the said incident as his son has not done the same thing again.

LeBron James has heated up against the Houston Rockets

After a two-point first quarter, LeBron James is now up to 33 points with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter. He has hit 13-17 shots, including 2-4 from behind the arc. James also has seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

For a player in his 21st season, he is giving players, several of whom are more than 10 years younger than him, a big-time showing. “King James” is more than just scoring, he is also showing leadership, energy and hustle.

Since the middle of the fourth quarter, he has been trading big shots with nemesis Dillon Brooks. LeBron James had a poor first game against the Houston Rockets. He is letting them know that he may have had just an off night in that said match.

The LA Lakers are looking to hold on to a big win and tie the season series with the Houston Rockets. James will have a key role to play for the Lakers regardless of the game’s outcome.