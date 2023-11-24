Bronny James hyped for USC teammates as Trojans take down Seton Hall to move 4-1 on the season

Bronny James is getting closer to his return to the floor after recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered in the summer. LeBron James' son has yet to play for the University of Southern Carolina, as he is watching his teammates from the sidelines.

The Trojans have made a great start to the season so far with four wins in their first five games and Bronny James is excited about it.

Bronny took to Instagram and posted a story with the final score between his team and Seton Hall, as USC earned the 71-63 victory. Both teams now have identical records (4-1).

Bronny James celebrating USC's win

USC yet to announce Bronny James' return timetable

USC has not yet shared any timetable for Bronny James' return to the court and his subsequent NCAA debut. However, the young player continues to participate in pregame warmups with his teammates and this is what happened on Thursday, which hints that his first appearance with the Trojans is approaching.

During a recent media interaction, USC head coach Andy Enfield said (via ESPN):

"As soon as his family wants to put out a statement, they will do that. I'm the wrong person to ask. I'm just a basketball coach so I don't deal with the medical side of things. All I can say is that he's a big part of our team."

"Other than that, we have to be patient and wait for the OK. It's a step-by-step process and we're just following that. That's all that I can say because I don't know any more. He is with us and he's studying the game. He's watching his teammates participate and play and he'll be out there hopefully pretty soon."

For his part, LeBron James continues to provide updates on his son's status. Although he hasn't announced an official timetable for Bronny's full recovery, LeBron recently said that the 19-year-old is progressing well and getting closer to his return.

"Today's game was the first game he got an opportunity to warm up with his team. So, he's almost there... He's almost there," LeBron James told reporters earlier in the week (via Bleacher Report).

Bronny James is expected to play collegiate basketball for one season before declaring for the NBA Draft next summer. For his part, his father, who has a player option with the LA Lakers for the 2024-25 season, has repeatedly said that he has no intention of retiring before he plays with his son for one year.

Thus, it will not come as a surprise if the Lakers attempt to pick Bronny in the Draft and bring him to the team, so LeBron activates his player option and remains with the 17-time NBA champions