Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 22, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) and the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) will be going toe-to-toe in a Western Conference clash on Wednesday, November 22. The Lakers have been impressive in recent weeks, winning their last three games and six of their last seven.

After a hot start to the season, the Mavericks have begun to level out, with their defense showing signs of being a flaw in their overall roster construction. Los Angeles will likely look to take advantage of those flaws throughout their upcoming contest.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Game Details, prediction, and betting tips

Game details

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-5)

Date and Time: Nov. 22, 2023 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview

The Dallas Mavericks will be missing Maxi Kleber and potentially Seth Curry, who is listed as questionable. Still, the presence of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will ensure the roster has a healthy dose of offense and playmaking. Grant Williams will provide a three-and-d presence on the wing, too.

The Los Angeles Lakers will miss Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt as they recover from injury. Still, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves will be available for selection.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Projected starting lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup could look like this: D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Reaves has been coming off the bench for the Lakers recently and has helped provide more balance to Darvin Ham's rotation. Due to its success, Reaves will likely remain the sixth man moving forward.

The Dallas Mavericks starting five could look like this: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Williams, and Dereck Lively II.

The Mavericks have arguably the most talented backcourt in the NBA. However, their defense is starting to become an issue. Williams, Livley, and Jones Jr. will need to set the tone early and hold their teammates accountable.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting Tips

LeBron James has scored over 25.5 points in six of his last 10 games. He's -125 to score over 25.5 against the Dallas Mavericks, which considering their defensive struggles, could be a good move. LeBron is -118 on the under.

Luka Doncic is one of the best isolation scorers in the world. You can get Doncic at over 30.5 points for -110. He has achieved the feat in four of his last 10 games, The under is set at -113.

Kyrie Irving has scored more than 3.5 threes in two of his last 10 games and is +126 to do it again when he faces the Lakers. You can take the under at -160.

The Los Angeles Lakers enter their game against the Dallas Mavericks as slight underdogs. They have a +1.5 on the spread for -110, and are +102 on the money line. However, with such slim odds separating the two teams, it's clear the contest could swing either way.

Los Angeles' three-level scoring and reliable defense should be enough for them to overcome the Mavericks, assuming they find a way to contain Luka Doncic, who looks like an early MVP front-runner to begin the season.