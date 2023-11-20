LeBron James anticipates son Bronny James’ USC debut as pic from practice with heart rate monitor emerges

LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, is about to make his USC debut. USC opened its season on Nov. 6 against Kansas State. However, Bronny James hadn't been cleared while recovering from his heart problem from July.

It appears Bronny James will finally make his college season debut after LeBron James posted a picture of his son back in practice on his Instagram stories. It's worth noting that Bronny was wearing a heart rate monitor device.

LeBron James' Instagram story of Bronny in practice

What caused Bronny James' cardiac arrest?

Bronny James at USC

Bronny James, LeBron James' eldest son, experienced a cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball practice in Los Angeles this summer, and his family disclosed that it was likely caused by a congenital heart defect.

According to a family representative, after thorough medical examinations conducted by specialists from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and Morristown Medical Center, doctors concluded that the potential reason for the 18-year-old's cardiac arrest was a congenital heart issue that held significant importance in terms of its anatomy and function. The condition can be treated.

Following the cardiac event that occurred during practice on July 24 while he was preparing for his freshman year at USC, Bronny was taken to Cedars-Sinai's ICU. The hospital, in a statement, noted that he arrived "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable." He was discharged within two days after the incident.

However, Bronny James has been absent from action with the No. 16 Trojans (2-1). This could be likely due to observation of his heart.

Fans have been highly anticipating Bronny's debut considering how he performed tremendously during his high school years. On top of that, the entire basketball world is intrigued to see what the great LeBron James' son is made of on a bigger stage.