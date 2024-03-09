Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has been getting rave reviews for her effect on the women's game after being involved in the most highly watched women's basketball game of all time during last year's championship game against the LSU Tigers (9.9 million viewers).

Clark's immense influence was recently recognized by former Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett on "K.G Certified" who claimed that she had turned the women's game into a must-watch over the men's game.

"Women's college basketball is f****ng electric. It is blowing the guy's game out of the water," Garnett said.

Caitlin Clark and the unbroken record

Grace Beyer is a student at the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, Missouri and she owns the overall college basketball scoring record even though she does not play for a DI basketball program.

While Beyer has 3,961 points, the popular Clark is 276 points behind on 3,685 points.

Beyer won't be able to add to her phenomenal points total because her team lost in the American Midwest Conference Tournament semis last week and she finished her college basketball career with 3,961 points.

Her total points haul looks like a tall order even for the sensational Caitlin Clark. In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Beyer spoke about the departing Clark's record in relation to her own points total.

“You know, the entire country is talking about how Caitlin Clark is improving the game of basketball on the women’s side and just to be able to do something in somewhat of the same vicinity is special,” Beyer said.

She explained why she did not join a DI college program where she would be duking it out with the record-breaking Caitlin Clark for the major record. She was gracious when discussing the Iowa star's style of play either way.

“She has so many assists and also can score the ball really well, which is a similarity between our two games. But it’s the logo 3s," Beyer said. "I don’t know how she does it!”

For Beyer, academics are No. 1 on her list, a fact that ruled her out of the running for several elite programs due to the work that she would have to put in academically rather than on the basketball court.

“The bigger colleges kind of stuck their nose up to anything in the healthcare field. Not every one, but the overall vibe of going into the healthcare field is discouraged, at least in my experience,” she said. “There’s just too many hours in labs and academic courses that they believe that you wouldn’t be able to fully commit to basketball.”

Grace Beyer might leave college with both a Doctorate of Pharmacy and the college basketball points scoring record when she graduates next year.